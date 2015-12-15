Frame Grabber Market 2020 Set to Grow According to Forecasts -Active Silicon,ADLINK Technology Inc.,Advantech Co., Ltd.

The Frame Grabber market to Frame Grabber sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Frame Grabber market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

Frame grabber is an electronic devices that captures digitalized frames from a digital video stream or an analog video signal. Increasing demand for high-performance image sensing is boosting the growth of the frame grabber market. Increase demand for rapid frame rates, high bandwidth cameras, image resolution, and high speed is augmenting the growth of the frame grabber market. Surging adoption of the technology among the end-user is further propelling the growth of the frame grabber market.

Leading companies profiled in the report include Active Silicon,ADLINK Technology Inc.,Advantech Co., Ltd.,BitFlow, Inc.,EPIX, Inc.,EURESYS S.A.,Imperx, Inc.,KAYA Instruments,Matrox,Teledyne DALSA

Frame grabber offers various benefits such as managing all external devices, including their triggering and synchronization also delegation of all acquisition and I/O synchronization to a single device, hence an increase in the demand for the frame grabber market. The ability of image and video processing technologies of frame grabbers are led to increase their application in machine vision and computer vision system that also accelerates the growth of the frame grabber market. Growing awareness about the benefits of frame grabbers such as data-rate handling capacity and high processing capacity is expected to propel the growth of the frame grabber market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Frame Grabber industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global frame grabber market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user. On the basis of application the market is segmented as factory automation, network security, transportation safety and maintenance, industrial camera manufacturing, web inspection, others. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as manufacturers, system integrators.

The Frame Grabber market is segmented based on a, b, and c. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

