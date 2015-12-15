Flow Cytometry Market Size, Share, Growth, Key Players, Regions, Future Demand, Worldwide Research | Adroit Market Research

The global flow cytometry industry is segmented into several classifications including technology, product & services, applications, end user, and region. Based on the technology the global cytometry trends is categorized by cell-based flow cytometry, and bead-based flow cytometry. Furthermore, on the basis of product & services the global flow cytometry market is subjected to reagents and consumables, instruments, cell analyzer, high-range, mid-range, low-range, cell sorter, high-range, mid-range, low-range, services, software, and accessories.

On the basis of application the global flow cytometry industry is classified into research applications, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, drug discovery, stem cell research, in vitro toxicity testing, immunology, cell sorting, apoptosis, cell cycle analysis, cell viability, cell counting, and other research applications, clinical applications, cancer, hematology, immunodeficiency diseases, organ transplantation, other clinical applications, industrial applications. In terms end user, the flow cytometry market is divided into academic & research institutes, hospitals & clinical testing laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies.

Leading players of the global flow cytometry market include Merck KGaA (Germany), Sysmex Partec (Germany), Luminex Corporation (US), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Sony Biotechnology (US), Agilent Technologies (US), ACEA Biosciences (US), biomérieux (France), Enzo Life Sciences (US), Stratedigm (US), and Apogee Flow Systems (UK).

Due to the increasing numbers of patients suffering from cancer, and HIV, and increasing use of flow cytometry in diagnostic centers, and hospitals, has created an impending need for flow cytometry in the effective diagnosis as well as monitoring of diseases. The term flow cytometry as well as fluorescence-activated cell sorting are often interchangeable. FACS or fluorescene activated cell sorting used in flow cytometry have ensured a strong market future.

Key Segmentation of the global flow cytometry market 2018-2025

Global Flow Cytometry Market, by Technology

Cell-based flow cytometry

Bead-based flow cytometry

Global Flow Cytometry Market, by Product and Services

Reagents and consumables

Instruments

Cell analyzer

High-range

Mid-range

Low-range

Cell sorter

High-range

Mid-range

Low-range

Services

Software

Accessories

Global Flow Cytometry Market, by Application

Research applications

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology

Drug discovery

Stem cell research

In vitro toxicity testing

Immunology

Cell sorting

Apoptosis

Cell cycle analysis

Cell viability

Cell counting

Other research applications

Clinical applications

Cancer

Hematology

Immunodeficiency diseases

Organ transplantation

Other clinical applications

Industrial applications

Global Flow Cytometry Market, by End User

Academic & research institutes

Hospitals & clinical testing laboratories

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies

Global flow cytometry Market, by Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific Japan China India Rest of the Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Rest of the World (RoW)

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Flow Cytometry Market’:

– Analyzes about future prospects as well as global flow cytometry market trends market over the forecast period (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing as well as developed economies and also various macro & microeconomic factors that affect the growth of the market.

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.

– Key drivers influencing market’s growth, opportunities, restraints, sales channels and distributors.

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including product, distribution channel type and geographical regions.

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market such as expansions, growth strategies, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market

– Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

