Sports Betting Market – Latest Scenario On Innovation, Revolutionary Opportunities & Top Consumers 2026

Scope of Sports Betting Market: Sports betting is a type of gambling activity that involves predicting the outcome of a sports activity and placing wagers accordingly.

During 2017, the land-based sports betting segment accounted for the highest share in the global sports betting market, however the segment will lose some of its share to the online sports betting during the forecast period due to the popularity of digital betting platforms. The high growth prospects of online sports betting are mainly due to the large number of passionate viewers of games like NFL, NBL, FIFA, and Indian Premier League (IPL). The online sports betting market is quite popular in Europe owing to several football matches held in the region each year.

APAC will continue its dominance in the sports betting market during the forecast period and is likely to occupy around 45% of the overall market revenue. The major reason for this region’s growth is the easy government regulation and improved spending capability of the populace. The increased penetration of internet has created awareness among people about the latest online entertainment and gambling trends, especially in sports. Macau and Hong Kong are the major revenue generating countries in APAC.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

⟴ Land-Based Sports Betting

⟴ Online Sports Betting

End User/ Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

⟴ Association Football (Soccer)

⟴ American Football

⟴ Basketball

⟴ Hockey

⟴ Mixed Martial Arts

⟴ Boxing

⟴ Other

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Sports Betting market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

