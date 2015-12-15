Digital English Language Learning Market 2020 Analysis by Applications, Business Opportunities, Size, Share, Growth, Emerging Trends and New Tech Developments 2025

The growth is owing to the adoption of English as a global language. The education industry is becoming digital with multiple options being introduced for digital learning platforms. The English language learner (ELL) is someone who is studying the English language along with his/her native language. English is a language used by almost 1 billion people and it is the second most used language spoken. ELL plans is becoming popular owing to the urbanization, globalization and the need for education and employment prospects. With use of Internet and Information and computer technology (ICT) tools, learning through digital content is becoming popular. This is one of the major factors influencing the Digital English language learning market size.

Digital English language learning market analysis has characterized the market by various international and regional producers. With growing presence of international brands, the competition faced by regional producers is great especially in terms of pricing, technology and quality. Owing to the growing product/service extensions, continuous innovations are helping in the market growth.

Growing number of students opting for higher education in English speaking countries is considered to be one of the main reason for the development of digital English language learning market size. Students prefer to opt for universities in US, Australia, UK and Canada for higher education and are required to pass examinations like Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), International English Language Testing System (IELTS) and Graduate Record Examination (GRE), in turn increasing demand for English language learning.

The Digital English language learning market trends indicate growth, owing to the increased number of students going to UK and US for advanced studies. Especially, in countries viz China and India where the number of students moving to other countries for higher education is constantly growing. The growing number of English language learners are driving the development of Digital English language learning market size.

The Digital English language learning market size is segmented on the factors like Type, Application and Region. Segmentation on the basis of type is done as On-premises and Cloud Based. There is a growth in demand for Cloud based digital English language learning owing to ease of usage and accessibility by the students. Based on applications it is segmented as Academic and non-academic. Based on regions it is segmented as United States, Europe, China, Southeast Asia, India and Japan. Asia Pacific is leading in Digital English language learning market share owing to rise in demand in developing countries like China and India. The market is influenced by development and happenings in United States to a large extent.

Key players in Digital English language learning market share are Berlitz Languages, EF Education First, Sanako Corporation, Inlingua, Mifflin Harcourt, Pearson ELT Houghton, LearnCube and many others.

Segmentation:

The various segments of Digital English language learning market share are,

By Type:

On-premise

Cloud based

By Application:

Academic

Non-academic

By Region:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Digital English language learning market share’:

– Future prospects and current trends of the Digital English language learning market share by the end of forecast period, 2017-2025.

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations across the world

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, applications and types.

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market.

– Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market

