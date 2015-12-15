Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging Market 2020:Emerging Trends And Forecast By Microsoft, General Vision, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging market report is the outcome of incessant efforts guided by knowledgeable forecasters, innovative analysts and brilliant researchers. With the specific and state-of-the-art information provided in this report, businesses can get idea about the types of consumers, consumer’s demands and preferences, their perspectives about the product, their buying intentions, their response to particular product, and their varying tastes about the specific product which is already present in the market. By providing an absolute overview of the market, Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging report covers various aspects of market analysis, product definition, market segmentation, key developments, and the existing vendor landscape.

Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging Market is growing at a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Development and advancement in the technology is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Some of the major players operating global Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging market are

NVIDIA Corporation,

Intel Corporation,

IBM,

Google,

Microsoft,

General Vision,

GENERAL ELECTRIC,

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited,

Medtronic,

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Philips announced the launch of their Epiq Elite ultrasound system. To improve the clinical confidence and patient experience it has combined the latest advances. Epiq Elite for obstetrics and gynecology delivers high image quality and 3D scans so that they can provide advanced fetal assessment during all stages of pregnancy.

In June 2015, Royal Philips announced the launch of their anatomically Intelligent Ultrasound (AIUS), HeartModel. It has advanced quantification, automated 3-D views and robust reproducibility to cardiac ultrasound imaging. It will help the clinician to quickly, easily and confidently access the disease stats and find treatment for them.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Offering

(Hardware, Software, Services),

Technology

(Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context- Aware Computing, Computer Vision),

Ultrasound Technology

(Diagnostic Imaging, Therapeutic, 2D, 3D/4D Ultrasound Imaging, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound, Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy, Doppler Ultrasound),

Application

(Radiology, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Cardiovascular, Gastroenterology),

End- User

(Hospitals and Providers, Patients, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Healthcare Payers),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

