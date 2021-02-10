Global Call Center AI Market Analysis 2020, Growth, Opportunity Assessments, Gross Margin, Development Trends & Industry Forecast to 2026
This report focuses on the Global Call Center AI Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Call Center AI development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
IBM (US)
Google (US)
Microsoft (US)
Oracle (US)
SAP (Germany)
AWS (US)
Nuance Communications (US)
Avaya (US)
Haptik (India)
Artificial Solutions (Spain)
Zendesk (US)
Conversica (US)
Rulai (US)
Inbenta Technologies (US)
Kore.ai (US)
EdgeVerve Systems (Infosys) (India)
Pypestream (US)
Avaamo (US)
Talkdesk (US)
NICE inContact (US)
Creative Virtual (UK)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-Based
On-Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Retail and E-commerce
Telecommunications
Health Care
Media and Entertainment
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Call Center AI are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Call Center AI Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Call Center AI Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Cloud-Based
1.4.3 On-Premise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Call Center AI Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Retail and E-commerce
1.5.4 Telecommunications
1.5.5 Health Care
1.5.6 Media and Entertainment
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Call Center AI Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Call Center AI Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Call Center AI Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Call Center AI Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Call Center AI Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Call Center AI Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Call Center AI Players (Opinion Leaders)
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Call Center AI Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Call Center AI Players
Continued….
