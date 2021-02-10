Workplace Stress Management Market 2019-2025 Estimated Size, Share, Emerging Technologies, Occupational Outlook, Regional Segmentation by Type and Applications
A Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine study reported that healthcare costs for workers wedged by stress can be up to 46% on top of that of the unstressed. Work days lost by employees fighting stress and stress connected disorders is up to four times higher than for different medical problems according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics.
“Stress management is a wide spectrum of techniques and psychotherapies aimed at controlling a person’s level of stress, especially chronic stress, usually for the purpose of and for the motive of improving everyday functioning. In this context, the term ‘stress’ refers only to a stress with significant negative consequences, or distress in the terminology advocated by Hans Selye, rather than what he calls eustress, a stress whose consequences are helpful or otherwise”.
The global workplace stress management market is categorized into several segmentation including service outlook, delivery mode outlook, end-user outlook, activity outlook, and regional outlook. Based on the delivery mode, the global workplace stress management market is classified into personal fitness trainers, individual counselors, meditation specialists, and others. On the basis of activity outlook, the global workplace stress management market is segregated into indoor and outdoor. Based on the end-user outlook, the global workplace stress management market is subjected into medium scale organization, small scale organization, and large scale organization. Looping onto the regional outlook, the global workplace stress management market is a wide range to North America, India, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Mexico, Germany, Italy, Spain, Asia Pacific, Japan, China, Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Middle East & Africa, France, and South Africa.
This market research report on analyzes the growth prospects for the key vendors operating in this market space such as: Fitbit; ActiveHealth Management; ComPsych; Marino Wellness; Truworth Wellness; Wellness Corporate Solutions (WCS); Wellsource, Inc.; CuraLinc Healthcare; Central Corporate Wellness; etc.
Segment Overview of Global Workplace Stress Management Market
Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2015 – 2026)
Stress Assessment
Yoga & Meditation
Resilience Training
Progress Tracking Metrics
Others
Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2015 – 2026)
Individual Counselors
Personal Fitness Trainers
Meditation Specialists
Others
End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2015 – 2026)
Small Scale Organizations
Medium Scale Organizations
Large Scale Organizations
Activity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2015 – 2026)
Indoor
Outdoor
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Middle East & Africa
South Africa
The Workplace Stress Management Market report also comprises an organized summary of the industry presents information associated to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Report has been examined using tools such as SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces. Several factors contribute to the growth of the market, which is fully studied in the report. Finally, all aspects of the Global Workplace Stress Management Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively evaluated to study the Global as well as regional market
