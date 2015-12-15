IoT Automotive Market Increase In Analysis & Development Activities Is More Boosting Demands

“IoT Automotive Market” report provides (6 Year Forecast 2020-2026) including detailed analysis of Market Size, Regional and Country-Level Market Size, Segmentation Market Growth, Market Share, Competitive Landscape , Sales Analysis and Value Chain Optimization. This IoT Automotive market competitive landscape offers details by topmost key manufactures ( Google, Texas Instruments, Audi, IBM, Cisco, Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Bosch, GM, Ford ) including Company Overview, Company Total Revenue (Financials), Market Potential, Presence, IoT Automotive industry Sales and Revenue Generated, Market Share, Price, Production Sites and Facilities, SWOT Analysis, Product Launch. For the period 2014-2019, this study provides the IoT Automotive sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

Synopsis of IoT Automotive Market: The Internet of things (IoT) is the network of physical devices, vehicles, home appliances, and other items embedded with electronics, software, sensors, actuators, and connectivity which enables these things to connect, collectand exchange data, creating opportunities for more direct integration of the physical world into computer-based systems, resulting in efficiency improvements, economic benefits, and reduced human exertions.

The factors that are contributing significantly to the growth of global IoT Automotive market includes government funding for next-generation communication technologies such as vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication; increasing demand for smartphone features in cars; increasing awareness towards safety and security of the passengers; and growth in automobile industry.

Based on Product Type, IoT Automotive market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

☑ In-vehicle Communication

☑ Vehicle-to-vehicle Communication

☑ Vehicle-to-infrastructure Communication

Based on end users/applications, IoT Automotive market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

☑ Navigation

☑ Telematics

☑ Infotainment

IoT Automotive Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

