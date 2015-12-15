The Russian Cosmos 2542 Surveillance Satellite Seems to shadow US. Spy Satellite KH-11

Public intelligence implies that a Russian researcher satellite has shifted its own location in space into a orbit to the US. Surveillance Satellite KH-11. Russia has in orbit many socalled”space equipment inspectors,” which America and different authorities alert that the Kremlin might utilize to collect intelligence to interrupt, disable, or even kill other satellites. A Russian Surveillance Satellite Seems to shadow US. Spy Satellite KH-11 Michael Thompson, a Purdue University graduate who specialized in astrodynamics, published on Twitter a comprehensive ribbon in regards to the Russian Cosmos 2542 Surveillance satellite, released Kosmos 2542, which seems to share its own orbit with a U.S. satellite termed USA 245. The USA245 is believed to be on the list of surveillance image collection satellite of the National Reconnaissance Office(KH-11). Russia found this satellite on 25 November 20-19, as shown by Space-Track. Org, which offers public space data from the Combined Space Operations Center of the U.S. military and the U.S.-Canadian North American Aerospace Defense Co.

Read more at A Russian Surveillance Satellite Seems to shadow US. Spy Satellite KH-11