Core Needle Biopsy Market 2020 Global Analysis: STERYLAB S.r.l., Biopsybell, ZAMAR CARE., Stryker, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

Global Core Needle Biopsy Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 368.50 million to an estimated value of USD 452.86 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 2.61% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing cases of cancer is the major factor for the growth of this market. Few of the major competitors currently working in the core needle biopsy market are BD, Devicor Medical Products, Inc., ARGON MEDICAL, Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V. , SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH, STERYLAB S.r.l., Biopsybell, ZAMAR CARE., Stryker, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, , Medtronic.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2017, BD got approval from the European Commission for the acquisition of the Bard. This acquisition will help the company to expand their business and provide new medicines and solutions so that they can provide their patients better treatment for serious problems like cancer.

In January 2019, IZI Medical Products, LLC announced that they have acquired Cook Medical so that they can add Quick-Core Biopsy Needle, MReye Breast Localization Coil, and the Kopans and X-Reidy Lesion Localization Needle to their business portfolio. This will also help the company to be more focused on therapeutic areas with imaging modalities so that they can provide better facilities to the patients performing the procedures.

Market Drivers

Rising awareness about breast cancer worldwide is driving the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development is another factor driving the market growth

Market Restraint

Risk of complications after biopsy is restraining the growth of this market

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

11. Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13. Related Reports

Segmentation: Global Core Needle Biopsy Market

By Type

Full- automated Core Needle Biopsy Device

Semi- automated Core Needle Biopsy Device

By Applications

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Disease

Lung Cancer

Liver Cancer

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

By Range

14G- 18G

<14G

>18G

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Distributor

By Geography

North America US. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitive Analysis: Global Core Needle Biopsy Market

Global core needle biopsy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of core needle biopsy market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global core needle biopsy market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

