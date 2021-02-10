Core Needle Biopsy Market 2020 Global Analysis: STERYLAB S.r.l., Biopsybell, ZAMAR CARE., Stryker, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH
Global Core Needle Biopsy Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 368.50 million to an estimated value of USD 452.86 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 2.61% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing cases of cancer is the major factor for the growth of this market. Few of the major competitors currently working in the core needle biopsy market are BD, Devicor Medical Products, Inc., ARGON MEDICAL, Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V. , SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH, STERYLAB S.r.l., Biopsybell, ZAMAR CARE., Stryker, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, , Medtronic.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In October 2017, BD got approval from the European Commission for the acquisition of the Bard. This acquisition will help the company to expand their business and provide new medicines and solutions so that they can provide their patients better treatment for serious problems like cancer.
- In January 2019, IZI Medical Products, LLC announced that they have acquired Cook Medical so that they can add Quick-Core Biopsy Needle, MReye Breast Localization Coil, and the Kopans and X-Reidy Lesion Localization Needle to their business portfolio. This will also help the company to be more focused on therapeutic areas with imaging modalities so that they can provide better facilities to the patients performing the procedures.
Market Drivers
- Rising awareness about breast cancer worldwide is driving the growth of this market
- Technological advancement and development is another factor driving the market growth
Market Restraint
- Risk of complications after biopsy is restraining the growth of this market
Segmentation: Global Core Needle Biopsy Market
By Type
- Full- automated Core Needle Biopsy Device
- Semi- automated Core Needle Biopsy Device
By Applications
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Others
By Disease
- Lung Cancer
- Liver Cancer
- Breast Cancer
- Prostate Cancer
By Range
- 14G- 18G
- <14G
- >18G
By Distribution Channel
- Direct Sales
- Distributor
By Geography
- North America
- US.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitive Analysis: Global Core Needle Biopsy Market
Global core needle biopsy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of core needle biopsy market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Current and future of global core needle biopsy market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
Customization of the Report:
- All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level
- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)
