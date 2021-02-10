Cosmetic Dentistry Market 2020 Global Updates: BIOLASE, Inc., Dentsply Sirona, Institut Straumann AG, A-dec Inc., Coast Dental, QUAN MIN HOLDINGS PTE. LTD
Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market By Product (Dental Systems and Equipment, Dental Implants, Dental Bridges, Dental Crowns, Dental Veneers, Orthodontic Braces, Bonding Agents, Inlays & Onlays), End Users (Hospitals, Cosmetic Centers, Dental Clinics), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026 Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 33.41 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of USD 19.74 billion in the year of 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of patients.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the cosmetic dentistry market are
- Danaher (US),
- Zimmer Biomet (US),
- 3M (US),
- PLANMECA OY (US),
- Align Technology, Inc. (US),
- BIOLASE, Inc. (US),
- Dentsply Sirona (US),
- Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland),
- A-dec Inc. (US),
- Coast Dental (US),
- QUAN MIN HOLDINGS PTE. LTD. (Singapore),
- Bupa (UK),
- Cancun Cosmetic Dentistry (Mexico),
- Andover Cosmetic Dental Group (US),
- Temrex Corp (US),
- DentCare (India),
- Medicinos Linija UAB (Lithuania),
- Biodenta Swiss AG (Switzerland),
- Core Dental Labs,
- Few among others.
Market Definition: Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market
Cosmetic dentistry is the treatment which involves dental aesthetics procedures, such as teeth whitening, change in dental appearance and intervention of malocclusion. The use of CAD/CAM to improve the designing and creation of dental restoration and dental prosthetics drives the market.
According to World Health Organization, there were approximately 3.58 billion people having dental caries, almost more than half of these cases could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical treatment. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.
Table of Contents:
1. Introduction
2. Market Segmentation
3. Market Overview
4. Executive Summary
5. Premium Insights
6. Global, By Component
7. Product Type
8. Delivery
9. Industry Type
10. Geography
10.1. Overview
10.2. North America
10.3. Europe
10.4. Asia-Pacific
10.5. South America
10.6. Middle East & Africa
11. Company Landscape
12. Company Profiles
13. Related Reports
Market Drivers
- Increase in demand of medical aesthetics
- Technological advancements in cosmetic dentistry
- Rise in consumer awareness
Market Restraints
- Lack of reimbursement for cosmetic procedures
- High price of dental imaging systems
Segmentation: Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market
By Product
- Dental Systems and Equipment
- Instrument delivery systems
- Dental chairs
- Dental handpieces
- Light curing equipment
- Dental scaling units
- Dental CAD/CAM systems
- Dental lasers
- Dental
radiology equipment
- Extra-Oral Radiology Equipment
- Intra-Oral Radiology Equipment
- Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Scanners
- Dental Implants
- Titanium implants
- Zirconium implants
- Dental Bridges
- Traditional bridges
- Cantilever bridges
- Maryland bridges
- Dental Crowns
- Dental Veneers
- Orthodontic Braces
- Bonding Agents
- Inlays & Onlays
By End- User
- Hospitals
- Cosmetic Centers
- Dental Clinics
By Geography
- North America
- US.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- On 15th May 2018, VHF successfully launched the new R5, a state-of-the-art 5-axis milling and grinding machine in Chicago, to further strengthen its position on the North American dental market.
- On 10th April, 2018, Whip Mix announced Vericore ZR Pro, a new type of zirconia disc that offers the strength of conventional posterior zirconia (over 1,140 MPa) with natural anterior-type esthetics. It will strengthen its product portfolio and company’s image in the market.
Competitive Analysis:
Global cosmetic dentistry market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cosmetic dentistry market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Current and future of global cosmetic dentistry market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
Customization of the Report:
- All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level
- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)
