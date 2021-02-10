Cosmetic Dentistry Market 2020 Global Updates: BIOLASE, Inc., Dentsply Sirona, Institut Straumann AG, A-dec Inc., Coast Dental, QUAN MIN HOLDINGS PTE. LTD

Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market By Product (Dental Systems and Equipment, Dental Implants, Dental Bridges, Dental Crowns, Dental Veneers, Orthodontic Braces, Bonding Agents, Inlays & Onlays), End Users (Hospitals, Cosmetic Centers, Dental Clinics), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026 Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 33.41 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of USD 19.74 billion in the year of 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of patients.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the cosmetic dentistry market are

Danaher (US),

Zimmer Biomet (US),

3M (US),

PLANMECA OY (US),

Align Technology, Inc. (US),

BIOLASE, Inc. (US),

Dentsply Sirona (US),

Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland),

A-dec Inc. (US),

Coast Dental (US),

QUAN MIN HOLDINGS PTE. LTD. (Singapore),

Bupa (UK),

Cancun Cosmetic Dentistry (Mexico),

Andover Cosmetic Dental Group (US),

Temrex Corp (US),

DentCare (India),

Medicinos Linija UAB (Lithuania),

Biodenta Swiss AG (Switzerland),

Core Dental Labs,

Few among others.

Market Definition: Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market

Cosmetic dentistry is the treatment which involves dental aesthetics procedures, such as teeth whitening, change in dental appearance and intervention of malocclusion. The use of CAD/CAM to improve the designing and creation of dental restoration and dental prosthetics drives the market.

According to World Health Organization, there were approximately 3.58 billion people having dental caries, almost more than half of these cases could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical treatment. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

11. Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13. Related Reports

Market Drivers

Increase in demand of medical aesthetics

Technological advancements in cosmetic dentistry

Rise in consumer awareness

Market Restraints

Lack of reimbursement for cosmetic procedures

High price of dental imaging systems

Segmentation: Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market

By Product

Dental Systems and Equipment Instrument delivery systems Dental chairs Dental handpieces Light curing equipment Dental scaling units Dental CAD/CAM systems Dental lasers Dental radiology equipment Extra-Oral Radiology Equipment Intra-Oral Radiology Equipment Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Scanners

Dental Implants Titanium implants Zirconium implants

Dental Bridges Traditional bridges Cantilever bridges Maryland bridges

Dental Crowns

Dental Veneers

Orthodontic Braces

Bonding Agents

Inlays & Onlays

By End- User

Hospitals

Cosmetic Centers

Dental Clinics

By Geography

North America US. Canada Mexico

South America

Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

On 15 th May 2018, VHF successfully launched the new R5, a state-of-the-art 5-axis milling and grinding machine in Chicago, to further strengthen its position on the North American dental market.

May 2018, VHF successfully launched the new R5, a state-of-the-art 5-axis milling and grinding machine in Chicago, to further strengthen its position on the North American dental market. On 10th April, 2018, Whip Mix announced Vericore ZR Pro, a new type of zirconia disc that offers the strength of conventional posterior zirconia (over 1,140 MPa) with natural anterior-type esthetics. It will strengthen its product portfolio and company’s image in the market.

Competitive Analysis:

Global cosmetic dentistry market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cosmetic dentistry market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global cosmetic dentistry market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

