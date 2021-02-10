Eosinophilia Treatment Market 2020 Global Updates – Merck & Co., Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc

Eosinophilia Treatment Market is growing at a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to increase in the number of regulatory approvals in developed countries, rise in prevalence of asthma and other autoimmune disorders, surge in demand for biologic therapies such as monoclonal antibodies & small molecule inhibitors and development in the healthcare expenditure and rise in investment from government, public & private organizations for the development of novel drugs.

The key market players in the global eosinophilia treatment market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc, CELGENE CORPORATION, Incyte Corporation, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Knopp Biosciences LLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd among others.

Eosinophilia is a condition in which the eosinophil count in the peripheral blood exceeds than normal. Eosinophils are a type of disease fighting white blood cell. This condition usually indicates a parasitic infection, an allergic reaction or cancer. High levels of eosinophils in the blood (blood eosinophilia) or in tissues at the site of an infection or inflammation (tissue eosinophilia).

Market Drivers

Rise in prevalence of asthma and other autoimmune disorders is driving the market growth

Increase in the number of regulatory approvals in developed countries is boosting the market growth

Surge in demand for biologic therapies such as monoclonal antibodies & small molecule inhibitors also acts as a market driver

Rise in investment from government, public & private organizations for the development of novel drugs can also propel this market growth

Market Restraints

High cost of drugs is restraining the market growth

Lack of awareness in huge number of population in developing regions hampers the market growth

Unavailability of a permanent cure can also act as a restraining factor for this market growth

Segmentation:

Blood Eosinophilia

Tissue Eosinophilia

By Drugs Class

Corticosteroids

Immunosuppressant

Monoclonal Antibody

Others

By Treatment

Medication

Supportive Care

By Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Others

By Distribution Channel

Direct

Online Pharmacy

Retailers

Others

By End-Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market

In October 2018, Sanofi received the U.S FDA approval for Dupixent (dupilumab) for the add-on maintenance treatment of patients with severe asthma aged 12 years and older with an eosinophilic phenotype or oral corticosteroid dependent asthma. This drug is approved for fulfilling the unmet needs of the patients with moderate-to-severe asthma by providing them a new and better biological treatment.

In November 2017, astrazeneca received the U.S FDA approval for Fasenra (benralizumab) for the add-on maintenance treatment of patients with severe asthma aged 12 years and older with an eosinophilic phenotype. This is the only respiratory biologic that provides direct, rapid and near-complete depletion of eosinophils within 24 hours. Fasenra is approved for improving the lives of severe asthma patients whose disease is driven by eosinophilic inflammation

Competitive Analysis:

Global eosinophilia treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of eosinophilia treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future of global eosinophilia treatment market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period.

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players.

