Dolomite Market Detailed Study Analysis with Forecast by 2017 – 2025

Competitive Landscape

The global dolomite market is going through significant transformation. Some of the major developments, contributing to the landscape transformation of the forecast period is outlined below.

The global dolomite market is slightly fragmented. Some of the prominent names in the market landscape include JFE mineral Companies Ltd., Essel Mining and Industries Ltd., Infrasors Holding Ltd., DMITRE (Department of Manufacturing, Innovation, Trade, Resources and Energy), Inca mining and Arrium mining and materials, among others. In order to create an edge over competitors, market players in the landscape deploy numerous strategies. Some of the major strategies are expansions of business operations and merger and acquisitions. There also others like increased investment in innovation for product development and so on.

Global Dolomite Market: Key Trends and Drivers

Some of the key trends and drivers that are shaping the global dolomite market landscape, driving growth in to the market trajectory are outlined below. A full analysis can be had in an upcoming report by TMR Research (TMR) on global dolomite market.

Road construction taken up at a war scale, particularly in developing nations is leading to more demand for dolomite. Some of the biggest road development activities are taking place in India and China now.

It is also critical to note the role set to be played by logistics and mining industries, both of which want higher efficiency, leading to growth in the global dolomite market. Besides, use in horticulture as a source of magnesium is also impacting growth trajectory of the global dolomite market over the forecast period.

Construction aggregates will also help the global dolomite market to grow significantly, especially as the market is set to grow by 85% in terms of volumes over the next 10 years – by 2030. This will lead to market worth accruing of up to 15.5 trillion.

Global Dolomite Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific holds the limelight on itself, owing to heavy construction initiatives ongoing in terms of roads building and development. Some of the countries that are particularly active in this a sector in the region are India and China. In fact, China will play a leading role owing to heavy investments in improving connectivity. One of the biggest projects undertaken by the Chinese is the development of silk route – trade routes that existed centuries ago.

On the other hand, North America is set to chart a significant growth curve over the forecast period owing to increase in demand for products such as particle detectors. Besides, there is magnesium oxide source applications that are calling for dolomite. Also, here, mentioning the United States of America is important. As mining and logistics industries grow in this country, demand for dolomite mining will see an upward curve. Besides, in Latin America, application in horticulture is contributing significantly.

