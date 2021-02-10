Hernia Mesh Repair Devices Industry 2020 Global Updates: Cook, Integra Software Services Pvt. Ltd., Dipromed Srl, COUSIN BIOTECH

The report titled “Global Hernia Mesh Repair Devices Market is a detailed study of the Hernia Mesh Repair Devices Industry, its growth during the forecast period, (2019-2026) growth opportunities, and statistical analysis. The report offers a systematic analysis of the market with comprehensive segmentation highlighting different aspects of the market. The report provides a detailed insight into the market analysis including market size, drivers, restraints, business opportunities, and lucrative regions for investment.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global hernia mesh repair devices market are Medtronic, Medical Devices Business Services, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Lifecell, Getinge AB, Cook, Integra Software Services Pvt. Ltd., Dipromed Srl, COUSIN BIOTECH, TransEasy Tech, Via Surgical, United Surgical Industries, Dolphin Sutures, Baxter, Sutures India, Hi-Tech Equipments Company, Kollsut USA, Motley Rice, BG Medical LLC, Lotus Surgicals among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2017, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. has received the allowance for Gore SYNECOR Preperitoneal Biomaterial hernia repair device from the U.S. FDA. This allowance will help the company to expand and also offer all types of treatments for hernia cases.

Competitive Analysis:

Global hernia mesh repair devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hernia mesh repair devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Hernia is a medical problem that escalates an organ or fatty tissue through a weak place where it is usually confined. Hernia repair is a hernia treatment surgery which is one of the most frequently performed surgical procedures in the world. The two common techniques of hernia repair are laparoscopic hernia repair surgery and open tension-free repair surgery. These surgeries are conducted using fixing equipment and surgery is based on consumables (mesh).

Market Drivers

  • Government initiatives, increasing government funding and improvised healthcare facilities, drives the market growth
  • Awareness among the people about hernia, is the factor of the growth of this market
  • Growing geriatric population, significant growth in the hernia cases, and increasing acceptance of robotic surgeries, fosters the market growth
  • Innovation and advancement of some fresh type of medications with improved efficiency, is driving the market growth

Market Restraints

  • High cost of mesh repair, is expected to affect the market growth
  • Inefficient skilled personnel, will act as a market restraint
  • The development of non-mesh repair approaches, are restraining the growth of this market
  • Long waiting times, hinders the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Hernia Mesh Repair Devices Market

By Product

  • Mesh
    • Synthetic Mesh
    • Biologic Mesh
  • Mesh Fixators
    • Sutures
    • Tack Applicators
    • Glue Applicators

By Surgery Type

  • Inguinal Hernia
  • Incisional/Ventral Hernia
  • Umbilical Hernia
  • Femoral Hernia
  • Hiatal Hernia
  • Parastomal Hernia
  • Others

End Users

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
  • Clinics
  • Hospitals

By Geography

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • South America
    • Brazil
    • Rest of South America
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • United Kingdom
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Russia
    • Turkey
    • Belgium
    • Netherlands
    • Switzerland
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
    • Japan
    • China
    • South Korea
    • India
    • Australia
    • Singapore
    • Malaysia
    • Indonesia
    • Thailand
    • Philippines
    • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa
    • South Africa
    • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Reasons to Purchase this Report

  • Current and future of global hernia mesh repair devices market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
  • The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
  • Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
  • The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

  • All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level
  • All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

