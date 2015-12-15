Auto-Injectors Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2027

Global Auto-Injectors Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Auto-Injectors industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Auto-Injectors as well as some small players.

Key players in the global auto-injectors market

Some key players in the global auto-injectors market included in this report are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Sanofi, Pfizer, Inc., Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Janssen Global Services, LLC, Antares Pharma, Inc., Amgen Inc. and Eli Lilly and Company. Mylan N.V. is a leader in the global auto-injectors market in terms of revenue share. Mylan holds a market share of about 83.7% in the global auto-injectors market owing to the fact that the blockbuster product “Epipen” is a widely sold auto-injector and has a tremendous contribution to the global auto-injectors market. Becton, Dickinson and Company is one of the leading manufacturers of refillable auto-injectors focussing on manufacturing Physioject that is compatible with several injectable drugs. In terms of revenue, Becton, Dickinson and Company holds about 8.4% of the global auto-injectors market share owing to a rising adoption of Physioject.

Analyst’s Viewpoint

Reduction in price due to approved generic versions will boost the sales revenue of global auto injector devices over the forecast period

Drop in price of Epipen from US$ 600 to US$ 300

Auto-injectors manufacturers are introducing generic versions in order to reduce the overall cost of the device. In order to better serve anaphylaxis patients with epinephrine at an affordable cost, Mylan N.V. has implemented the decision of introducing the generic version of Epipen at half the price. The initial pack of two was sold at US$ 600 till December 2016 which will be sold at US$ 300 from January 2017. This has increased the affordability of insured as well as non-insured patients to opt for Epipen. This drop in price will increase the penetration of the EpiPen auto-injector, which holds around 90% share of the overall market.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Auto-Injectors product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Auto-Injectors , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Auto-Injectors in 2019 and 2015.

Chapter 3, the Auto-Injectors competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Auto-Injectors breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 12, Auto-Injectors market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Auto-Injectors sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.