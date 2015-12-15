Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by2017 – 2025

Indepth Read this Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Market

Electronic Data Capture (EDC) , at its own recently published Market research, gives an understanding of the different facets of the sector. The analysis of the Electronic Data Capture (EDC) market defines the data and throws light. Even the supply-side and demand-side styles are monitored to provide a very clear picture of the industry scenario across geographies.

According to the research, the market is anticipated to Attain a price of ~US$XX by the close of 2019 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The parameters that are most likely to boost the rise of the market in the upcoming decade are discussed in the report.

Important Queries addressed from the report:

Which Company is expected to dominate the Electronic Data Capture (EDC) market in terms of market share during the forecast period? The best way Have evolving administration and regulatory policies? Which Use of this Electronic Data Capture (EDC) is expected to create the revenue? At the Moment, Which are the most trends in the industry? Just how Are marketplace players currently adjusting into essential raw materials’ prices?

Important Data included from the Electronic Data Capture (EDC) market report:

The Political and economic prognosis in various regions and the effect on the Electronic Data Capture (EDC) economy

Development Potential for market players at the developing markets

Current And future prospects of various segments of the Electronic Data Capture (EDC) market

Y-o-Y Growth projection of the different regional niches

Impact Of those various regulatory policies in the Electronic Data Capture (EDC) market in different regions

Marketplace Segments Covered at the Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Market

And, the Y O Y expansion, market share, growth capacity Promote price of each of these segments and sub-segments is included in the accounts.

Key Trends

An electronic data capture (EDC) brings about quicker access to data, accuracy, and ensures data security with appropriate technical controls. Besides, it also brings about compliance with regulatory requirements – a factor that has majorly underpinned its demand as most clinical trials fall flat on their face because of being unable to satisfy regulatory needs that delay drugs in becoming commercially available.

Moreover, an electronic data capture (EDC) aids in upping efficiency of clinical trials because of its user-friendly navigation. It easy to locate and filter what is needed. To top it all off, an electronic data capture (EDC) comes in different price ranges to suit every budget. Plus, in the long run, it helps to save money notwithstanding the upfront investment. On account of the aforementioned unique perceived benefits, EDC systems are seeing significant uptake.

Other factors lending support to the market are the growing complications in managing clinical information generated before, during, and after the trial and continued technological improvements in the systems.

Global Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Market: Market Potential

The global market for electronic data capture (EDC) is highly dynamic with new developments constantly reshaping the competitive contours. Some such recent developments to have rocked the market are the raising of $30 million by clinical trial software company Medrio from Questa Capital Management for building of new software programs and the extending of partnership between CROS NT and Medidata that would enable the former’s customers’ access to Medidata’s electronic data capture (EDC) solution.

The cloud-based delivery systems for electronic data capture (EDC) services are primed for healthy growth in the near future on account of soaring demand, which in turn would be stoked by the greater efficiency in different applications, namely the trial design, data collection, and monitoring and report generation such modes of delivery bring about.

Global Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the main segments of the market electronic data capture (EDC) are Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Rest of the World. Of them, North America is a key region due to the high degree of awareness about the benefits of such systems and strict regulations relating to handling with clinical information. Presence of prominent pharmaceutical companies in the region is also said to be catalyzing market growth in the region.

Global Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Market: Competitive Analysis

In order to gauge the competition prevailing in the global market for electronic data capture (EDC), the report profiles companies such as Oracle Corporation; Medidata Solutions, Inc.; BioClinica; Parexel International Corporation; eClinicalSolutions; Merge Healthcare, Inc.; Openclinica, LLC., OmniComm Systems, Inc.; and Acceliant.

