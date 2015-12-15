Soaring Demand Drives Water-based Complex Adhesives Market Growth During the Forecast Period, 2019-2026
The global Water-based Complex Adhesives market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Water-based Complex Adhesives market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Water-based Complex Adhesives market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Water-based Complex Adhesives market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Water-based Complex Adhesives market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Henkel
H.B. Fuller
Arkema (Bostik)
Sika
Dowdupont
3M
Illinois Tool Works
Ashland
Mapei
Pidilite Industries
Akzo Nobel
PPG Industries
Lord Corporation
Market Segment by Product Type
Acrylic Polymer Emulsion (PAE)
Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) Emulsion
Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE) Emulsion
Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex
Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD)
Others
Market Segment by Application
Tapes & Labels
Paper & Packaging
Building & Construction
Woodworking
Automotive & Transportation
Others
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
Each market player encompassed in the Water-based Complex Adhesives market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Water-based Complex Adhesives market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
