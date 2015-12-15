Computer Aided Detection Market Research Report- Opportunities & Challenges With Wholly Totally Different Segments, Forecast- 2026

“Computer Aided Detection Market” report provides (6 Year Forecast 2020-2026) including detailed analysis of Market Size, Regional and Country-Level Market Size, Segmentation Market Growth, Market Share, Competitive Landscape , Sales Analysis and Value Chain Optimization. This Computer Aided Detection market competitive landscape offers details by topmost key manufactures ( Hologic, ICAD, Agfa-Gevaert, EDDA Technology, Fujifilm Medical Systems, Invivo, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Hitachi Medical, Siemens Healthineers ) including Company Overview, Company Total Revenue (Financials), Market Potential, Presence, Computer Aided Detection industry Sales and Revenue Generated, Market Share, Price, Production Sites and Facilities, SWOT Analysis, Product Launch. For the period 2014-2019, this study provides the Computer Aided Detection sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

Synopsis of Computer Aided Detection Market: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) software is a set of algorithms that uses pattern recognition method predominantly to aid physicians for interpretation of medical images. Increasing number of patients opting for diagnostic imaging techniques is expected to propel the volume of image data to be analyzed. This factor increases the probability of risk for failure in detecting abnormalities. To rectify this situation, CAD as a diagnostic analysis technology was introduced to assist physicians in reducing detection errors. This is achieved by using the clinical images generated through various imaging modalities such as X-Ray imaging, MRI, and computed tomography and ultrasound imaging. In recent years, the global CAD market experienced strong growth owing to increasing awareness of cancer diagnosis in early stages. Incidences of various types of cancers such as lung, prostate, breast and colorectal cancer is gradually increasing. For instance, the American Cancer Society estimated that more than one Mn people in U.S. are diagnosed with cancer every year and in 2012, 14.1 Mn new cases of cancer were reported. It has also been reported that in the same year, 8.2 Mn people died of cancer, which accounted for 14% of the overall deaths in 2012. Cancers such as colorectal, lung, stomach, breast, prostrate, cervical cancer and leukemia are the most common types of cancer. A publication in association with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), stated that occurrence of cancer increased with the growing age of individuals.

Increasing awareness of successful cancer treatment which needs early diagnosis is driving the population towards routine checkups and is expected to boost global CAD market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, availing health insurance requires mandatory pre-screening tests for chronic diseases. Thus, as the demand for insurance will gradually increase, the need for precise screening tools shall also increase correspondingly. Hence, growth in demand for insurance policies is expected to increase the adoption rate of CAD solutions in diagnostic tools. High preference for digital breast tomosynthesis is another factor that drives the growth of the global computer aided detection market. In digital breast tomosynthesis, the radiation is more concentrated and imaging is done of the complete breast with limited degree scan. Most of the imaging done is by reconstruction and is generally based on expectation–maximization algorithm. Digital breast tomosynthesis is, therefore, a computer aided detection wherein great computational power and image construction algorithm is required to produce detailed images of the breast.

Based on Product Type, Computer Aided Detection market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

☑ Mammography

☑ Ultrasound Imaging

☑ Magnetic Resonance Imaging

☑ Tomosynthesis

☑ Computed Tomography

☑ Others

Based on end users/applications, Computer Aided Detection market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

☑ Hospitals

☑ Diagnostic Centers

☑ Research Centers

Computer Aided Detection Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

The Computer Aided Detection Market Report Can Answer The Following Questions:

❶ What are the Upstream Raw Materials And Manufacturing Equipment of Computer Aided Detection? What is the manufacturing process of Computer Aided Detection?

❷ Who are the key manufacturers of Computer Aided Detection market? How are their operating situation (Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue)?

❸ Economic impact on Computer Aided Detection industry and development trend of Computer Aided Detection industry.

❹ What is the (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) Production, Production Value, Consumption, Consumption Value, Import And Export of Computer Aided Detection?

❺ What will the Computer Aided Detection Market Size and The Growth Rate be in 2026?

❻ What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Computer Aided Detection market?

❼ What are the Computer Aided Detection Market Challenges to market growth?

❾ What are the types and applications of Computer Aided Detection? What is the market share of each type and application?

❿ What are the key factors driving the Computer Aided Detection market?

⓫ What are the Computer Aided Detection market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Computer Aided Detection market?

