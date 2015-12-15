Global Caustic Soda Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2027

Caustic soda, also known by names such as lye and sodium hydroxide, is a waxy white solid. It is highly hygroscopic and absorbs moisture, sulfur dioxide, and carbon dioxide in the air. Most of the caustic soda is produced by the electrolysis of sodium chloride solution. Some of the commonly employed methods in the production of caustic soda include the Castner-Kellner process, Nelson Diaphragm cell, and Loewig’s process. Caustic soda is widely used in manufacturing soaps, candles, washing soda, detergents, soda lime, rayon, mercerized cotton, and cellophane.

The Caustic Soda Market industry research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analyzed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analyzed under the section Analysis of Caustic Soda Market production, supply, sales and market status.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the caustic soda market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

– ADITYA BIRLA CHEMICALS

– AKZO NOBEL NV

– ARKEMA

– COVESTRO AG

– DOW

– FMC

– FORMOSA PLASTICS CORP.

– HANWHA CHEMICAL CORPORATION

– INOVYN

– KEMIRA

The research report intends to provide factors influencing the Caustic Soda Market and gain all possible information with respect to the industry. The analysis of reports gives a satisfactory result. The report offers significant industry observation, market prospect and essential developments, which help firms in the market to examine performance and make informed business decisions for growth and profitability.

The widespread use of caustic soda across end-use industries ranging from textiles and detergents to pulp and paper industries is anticipated to drive the caustic soda market globally. Caustic soda is prevalently used in the paper and pulp industry. In the paper production process, alkalis such as caustic soda are used to remove the lignin that binds the cellulose fibers. It is also used as a bleaching agent to produce white paper. Caustic soda is chiefly used in the cooking and processing of kraft pulps. The rising demand for caustic soda from the paper and pulp industries is expected to drive the caustic soda market.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global -Caustic Soda Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa).

The global Caustic Soda Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the Caustic Soda Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Market.

