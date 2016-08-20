Artificial Intelligence Service Market Overview: World Approaching Demand & Growth Opportunities by 2020-2026

“Artificial Intelligence Service Market” report provides (6 Year Forecast 2020-2026) including detailed analysis of Market Size, Regional and Country-Level Market Size, Segmentation Market Growth, Market Share, Competitive Landscape , Sales Analysis and Value Chain Optimization. This Artificial Intelligence Service market competitive landscape offers details by topmost key manufactures ( International Business Machines, SAP, Google, Amazon, Salesforce, Intel, Baidu, Fair Isaac Corporation(FICO), SAS Institute(US) ) including Company Overview, Company Total Revenue (Financials), Market Potential, Presence, Artificial Intelligence Service industry Sales and Revenue Generated, Market Share, Price, Production Sites and Facilities, SWOT Analysis, Product Launch. For the period 2014-2019, this study provides the Artificial Intelligence Service sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

Key Target Audience of Artificial Intelligence Service Market: Manufacturers of Artificial Intelligence Service, Raw material suppliers, Market research and consulting firms, Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers, Organizations, forums and alliances related to Artificial Intelligence Service market.

Synopsis of Artificial Intelligence Service Market: Verticals in the AI as a service market include Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), healthcare and life sciences, retail, telecommunications, government and defense, manufacturing, energy, and others (Education, Agriculture, Transportation, and Media and Entertainment). AI as a service helps various verticals easily integrate AI capabilities with their business applications. Moreover, by leveraging the benefits of AI as a service, verticals can focus more on the enhancement of their business processes and formulation of growth strategies, rather than worrying about costs related to the purchase and maintenance of AI-powered platforms and tools.

The growing demand for AI-powered services in the form of Application Programming Interface (API) and Software Development Kit (SDK) and increasing number of innovative startups are some of the major factors that are driving the growth of the AI as a service market. The demand for intelligent business processes is growing across verticals to enhance the overall experience that is delivered to their customers. Organizations are therefore focusing on integrating AI capabilities with their existing business applications. However, the process of building APIs is time- consuming. Hence, various verticals are focused toward the adoption of easily available AI-powered APIs and machine learning models to solve their business problems.

Based on Product Type, Artificial Intelligence Service market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

☑ Software Tools

☑ Services

Based on end users/applications, Artificial Intelligence Service market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

☑ BFSI

☑ Telecommunications and IT

☑ Retail and E-Commerce

☑ Government and Defense

☑ Healthcare

☑ Manufacturing

☑ Energy and Utilities

☑ Construction and Engineering

☑ Others

Artificial Intelligence Service Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

The Artificial Intelligence Service Market Report Can Answer The Following Questions:

❶ What are the Upstream Raw Materials And Manufacturing Equipment of Artificial Intelligence Service? What is the manufacturing process of Artificial Intelligence Service?

❷ Who are the key manufacturers of Artificial Intelligence Service market? How are their operating situation (Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue)?

❸ Economic impact on Artificial Intelligence Service industry and development trend of Artificial Intelligence Service industry.

❹ What is the (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) Production, Production Value, Consumption, Consumption Value, Import And Export of Artificial Intelligence Service?

❺ What will the Artificial Intelligence Service Market Size and The Growth Rate be in 2026?

❻ What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Artificial Intelligence Service market?

❼ What are the Artificial Intelligence Service Market Challenges to market growth?

❾ What are the types and applications of Artificial Intelligence Service? What is the market share of each type and application?

❿ What are the key factors driving the Artificial Intelligence Service market?

⓫ What are the Artificial Intelligence Service market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Artificial Intelligence Service market?

