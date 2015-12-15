Plastic Tube Packaging Market Global Forecast to 2026-Amcor Limited, Albea Group, CCL Industries, Sonoco Products

“Plastic Tube Packaging Market” report provides (6 Year Forecast 2020-2026) including detailed analysis of Market Size, Regional and Country-Level Market Size, Segmentation Market Growth, Market Share, Competitive Landscape , Sales Analysis and Value Chain Optimization. This Plastic Tube Packaging market competitive landscape offers details by topmost key manufactures ( Amcor Limited, Albea Group, CCL Industries, Sonoco Products, Sinclair & Rush, Essel Propack, Huhtamaki, Montebello Packaging, World Wide Packaging, Unette Corporation ) including Company Overview, Company Total Revenue (Financials), Market Potential, Presence, Plastic Tube Packaging industry Sales and Revenue Generated, Market Share, Price, Production Sites and Facilities, SWOT Analysis, Product Launch. For the period 2014-2019, this study provides the Plastic Tube Packaging sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

Synopsis of Plastic Tube Packaging Market: Plastic tubes are popular for cosmetics such as hand creams, and also some foodstuffs. The plastic tube retains its shape after each squeeze unlike laminate tubes such as toothpaste tubes. Plastic tubes can be highly decorated or have a special additive such as soft touch to make the tube more appealing during use or at the point of sale.

Plastic tubes are produced by extrusion. A sleeve is first produced on a specialized extrusion machine. It must be produced to a very high standard (for decoration purposes) and also to tight tolerances, compatible with automated processes after extrusion. Once the sleeve is produced, the tube head is fitted using an automated heading machine. Tube printing using specialized printing machines such as silk screen printing applies the desired decoration. The open tubes are typically filled and sealed at a separate facility. Multi-layer plastic tubes have become increasingly popular; they isolate the contents better from the air, allowing them to be used for a wider range of products, such as food.

Based on Product Type, Plastic Tube Packaging market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

☑ Squeeze

☑ Twist

☑ Rigid Tubes

Based on end users/applications, Plastic Tube Packaging market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

☑ Personal Care

☑ Pharmaceuticals

☑ Food

☑ Consumer Goods

Plastic Tube Packaging Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

