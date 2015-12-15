Worldwide Analysis on FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 to 2026

The global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In global market, Future Pipe Industries (FPI) is the global leader, which take a market share of 11%, followed by Amiantit and National Oilwell Varco (NOV). Top 3 players take a market share of 28%.

Looking to the future, the world FRP GRP GRE Pipe consumption market will reach to 3.4 billion USD in 2023, with the CARG of 5.3% from 2017 to 2023, the sales will reach to 84.2 million meters.

In 2019, the market size of FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe is 2480 million US$ and it will reach 3710 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

This report studies the global market size of FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

In global market, the following companies are covered:

National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

Amiantit

ZCL Composites

Future Pipe Industries (FPI)

The Hobas Group

Graphite India Limited

Lianyungang Zhongfu

Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory

Hengrun Group

Enduro Composites

Chemical Process Piping (CPP)

Jizhou Zhongyi

Market Segment by Product Type

Polyester

Epoxy

Others

Market Segment by Application

Oil and Gas

Sewage Pipe

Irrigation

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

