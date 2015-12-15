Automotive After Market is Poised to Grow at a Steady Pace Owing to the Growing Adoption of XX 2015 – 2021

The global Automotive After Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2015 – 2021. The business intelligence study of the Automotive After Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Automotive After Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each market player encompassed in the Automotive After Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Automotive After Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

What will be the value of the global Automotive After Market by the end of 2029? Get Access To TOC Covering 200+ Topics at https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/toc/4701 key players are providing innovative services such as mobility and telematics services, which in turn create opportunities to generate revenue and account for growing share of the automotive aftermarket. There is a huge potential for automotive aftermarket in countries such as the U.K, Russia, France, Italy, Spain, China and India. Automobile companies are expanding their business in these countries, which is expected to drive the growth of automobile aftermarket over forecast period.

The automotive aftermarket report contains the global scenario of this market discussing detailed overview and market figures. The research report analyses the industry growth rate, industry capacity, and industry structure. The report analyses the historical data and forecasts the automotive aftermarket size along with key factors driving and restraining the market growth.

The automotive aftermarket market can be segmented into two major types into channels and vehicle age. The automotive aftermarket can be segmented on the basis of its channel into two major categories namely authorized channels: such as single-brand repair shop & multi-brand repair shop and independent channels: such as franchise workshops, automotive centers, and independent repair shops. On the basis of vehicle age the automotive aftermarket can be segmented into three major categories namely vehicle age 0-4 years, vehicle age 4-8 years and vehicle age over 8 years. The market can also be segmented geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

The automotive aftermarket across the globe is expected to show a substantial growth in CAGR, from 2013 to 2019. There is a significant increase in the automotive aftermarket market because it reduces repair and maintenance cost per vehicle.

The key drivers of this market include emerging market in Europe and Asia Pacific, cost advantage and increasing demand for high quality brand, which are biggest revenue generator for the market.The key restraint to this market is legal issues, which is hindering the growth of automotive aftermarket.

Some of the key players in the automotive aftermarket are ABS Friction Inc., ADVICS North America Inc., Bosch Brake Components LLC, Honeywell, Fritec, Link Engineering and Centric Parts among others.

The automobile industry is working to make sure that end-users can access reliable, cost-effective maintenance and repair services. These benefits of automotive aftermarket increase value of service to the customer.

Key geographies evaluated in this report are: North America U.S Canada

Europe France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK Eastern Europe CIS

APAC China India Japan Australia Others

Latin America Argentina Brazil Others

Key features of this report Drivers, restraints, and challenges shaping the Automotive After market dynamics

Latest innovations and key events in the industry

Analysis of business strategies of the top players

Automotive After market estimates and forecasts(2015 -2021)

