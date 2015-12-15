Adjustable Steering System Market will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2017 – 2025

According to a report published by TMR market, the Adjustable Steering System economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

Key players operating in global adjustable steering system market

The global adjustable steering system market is highly concentrated with top manufacturers. A few key players operating in the global adjustable steering system market are:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc.

Denso Corporation

NSK Ltd.

PAILTON ENGINEERING LTD.

JTEKT Corporation

Nexteer Automotive

Delphi Corporation

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.

NSK AMERICAS

Global Adjustable steering system market: Research Scope

Global Adjustable Steering System Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Adjustable Steering System Market, by Product Type

Manually Adjustable Steering System

Electrically Adjustable Steering System

Global Adjustable Steering System Market, by Component

ECU (Electronic Control Unit)

Sensors (Steering Angle Sensor, Torque Sensors, etc.)

Other (Shaft, DC Motor, etc.)

Global Adjustable Steering System Market, by Sales Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

Global Adjustable Steering System Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



