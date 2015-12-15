Intelligent Building Management Systems Market : Trends and Future Applications
the report segments the market based on the product, which include general lighting controls, communication systems, security controls, HVAC controls, access controls, outdoor controls entertainment controls and others. The India IBMS market is segmented by application into: hospitality, residential and retail, life science, office space, manufacturing, and energy and infrastructure. All these segments have also been estimated on the basis of geography in terms of revenue (USD Million).
- General Lighting Controls
- Communication Systems
- Security Controls
- Access Controls
- HVAC Controls
- Entertainment Controls
- Outdoor Controls
- Others
-
Hospitality, Residential and Retail
- Public Recreation
- Retail Buildings
- Lodging
- Amusement
- Residential Building
- Other
-
Life Science
- Healthcare Building (Institutional)
- Healthcare Building (Commercial)
-
Office Space: IT Parks, Banks, ITES, BPO
- Government Buildings
- Office Buildings
-
Centers of Education and Learning
- Religious Building
- Educational Building
-
Manufacturing
- Industrial Building (Manufacturing)
- Automotive
-
Energy and Infrastructure
- Highways, Streets and Bridge
- Transportation
- Communications
- Warehouse Non Mfg
- South India
- West India
- North India
- East India
