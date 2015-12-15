Bowling Centers Market Analysis and Business Trends 2017 – 2025

Indepth Study of this Bowling Centers Market

Bowling Centers Market

As per the research, the Bowling Centers market is anticipated to Attain a value of ~US$XX at the end of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

Key Manufacturers Operating in the Market

Some of the key manufacturers operating in the global bowling centers market are listed below:

Bowlero Corporation

Smaaash Entertainment

Hollywood Bowl Group

Dreamchasers Alley

AMF Bowling, Inc.

Brunswick Bowling

Ebonite

Murrey International

QubicaAMF

Storm Products Inc.

U.S. Bowling Corporation

Radical Bowling Technologies

Global Bowling Centers Market: Research Scope

Global Bowling Centers Market, by Lane Material

Wooden Lane

Synthetic Lane

Guardian Lane

Global Bowling Centers Market, by Oil Pattern

Short oil pattern

Medium oil pattern

Long oil pattern

Global Bowling Centers Market, by End-user

Theme parks

Shopping malls

Gaming centers

Hotels

Resorts

Global Bowling Centers Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

