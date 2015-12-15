Patient Lifting Equipment Market Growth, Trends and Value Chain 2017 – 2025

In Depth Study of the Patient Lifting Equipment Market

Patient Lifting Equipment , in its newly released Market research report, provides an understanding of the many different facets of the Patient Lifting Equipment market. The all-round analysis of this Patient Lifting Equipment market depicts the data and throws light. The demand-side and supply-side styles are monitored to offer a very clear picture of this industry scenario across different geographies.

According to the research, the Patient Lifting Equipment market is expected to Reach a value of US$XX by the close of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). Different parameters that are most likely to nurture the market while within the decade’s development have been discussed in the analysis.

Key players operating in the global patient lifting equipment market are:

Arjo

IMED Mobility

Joerns Healthcare LLC

Invacare Corporation

Hill-Rom Services Inc.

Handicare Group AB

GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC.

Etac

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Global Patient Lifting Equipment Market: Research Scope

Global Patient Lifting Equipment Market, by Product

Lifting Slings General Purpose Slings Pivot Slings Amputee Slings Rehabilitation Slings Pediatric Slings Others

Ceiling Hoist Accessories Systems

Floor Hoist

Standing Hoist

Others

Global Patient Lifting Equipment Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Elderly Care Facilities

Home Care

Others

Global Patient Lifting Equipment Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

