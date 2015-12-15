Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Size, Share, Statistics, Demand and Revenue; Forecast To 2025
In 2029, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
In the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).
Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market report on the basis of market players
The report examines each Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including
Competitive Dynamics
The research study includes profiles of select prominent companies operating in the global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market. Players profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, General Electric Company, Emerson Electric, ABB Ltd., Accenture PLC, Tech Mahindra Ltd., Softweb Solutions Inc., Sasken Technologies Ltd., ZIH Corp., Siemens AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, and NEC Corporation.
The global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market is segmented as below:
Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market, by Component
- Hardware
- Sensors
- Connectivity devices
- Others (Data Acquisition Devices,etc.)
- Software
- Services
- System Integration
- Consulting Services
- Support and MaintenanceServices
Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market, by End-use
- Aviation
- Oil & Gas
- Transportation
- Power Generation & Utility
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare (Medical Devices)
- Others (Mining, Agriculture etc.)
Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market, by Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- K.
- France
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Research Methodology of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Report
The global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.