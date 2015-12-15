Chip Resistor Market Highlights, Expert Reviews 2020 to 2027

What is Chip Resistor?

Chip resistors are IC devices that are manufactured in rectangular or square chip packages. These are components that oppose the electric current flow. They are utilized for protecting, operating, or controlling circuits. Resistors may have a fixed value of resistance or be a variable or adjustable value of resistance within a specific range. As passive components, they can only reduce current signals or voltage and cannot increase them.

The research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the Chip Resistor market to project its progress during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence the development rate of the Chip Resistor market. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region.

The chip resistor market growth is highly driven by the rapid digitalization in diverse industries worldwide. Advancements in sensors, data capture, robotics, computing power, and connectivity are allowing companies to make enhancements in materials to improve their production, service, as well as supply chains. Further, increasing electronics applications in automobiles is bolstering the growth of chip resistors market. Also, growth in the development of data center infrastructure is fueling the chip resistor market demand. However, the volatile price of raw materials acts as a challenging factor to the chip resistor market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Chip Resistor companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Here we have listed the top Chip Resistor Market companies in the world

1. Bourns, Inc.

2. CTS Corporation

3. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

4. Panasonic Corporation

5. Rohm Semiconductor

6. Samsung Electro-Mechanics

7. Susumu Co. Ltd.

8. TE Connectivity

9. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc

10. Yageo Corporation

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Chip Resistor industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

