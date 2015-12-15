Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Trends, Key Developments and Forecast up to 2017 – 2025

Indepth Read this Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market

competitive landscape. The research analysis highlights the relevant national and international standards for the technical specifications and evaluates the impact of recent technological advancements on the competitive dynamics. The study provides an elaborate analysis of the raw materials sourcing strategies of prominent manufacturers and product enhancements unveiled by them to diversify their product offerings in major regions. Prepared after thorough primary and secondary research, the report offers pertinent data on the market revenue and size of key segments. It primarily aims to help the market players in effective strategy formulation with all the relevant information.

Global Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market: Drivers, Trends, and Opportunities

The rising construction and development activities in Asia Pacific, a rapidly growing manufacturing sector in South East Asia, and considerable investments in oil and gas industry in the Middle East are the primary factors fuelling the growth of the industrial plugs and sockets market. Combined with this, the low cost of the raw materials and the use of advanced production technologies are expected to propel the demand for industrial plugs and sockets across the globe.

The lack of awareness about the advantages of industrial plugs and sockets along with the high cost involved in transportation of the products are likely to impede the growth of the market to an extent. Furthermore, slowing down of the industrial sector in China may also hinder the market growth in the region. However, rising industrial investment in various ASEAN countries and the growth of the construction sector and mining sector in Africa will unlock exciting growth opportunities for the industrial plugs and sockets market players.

Global Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market: Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant demand for industrial plugs and sockets. The growth of the regional industrial plugs and sockets market will be driven by the advancement in production technologies and the increased demand for plugs and sockets in emerging nations of Asia Pacific. Increased demand for premium products that conform to international testing certifications in the U.S. and Canada has boosted the industrial plugs and sockets market. Owing to the low cost of the raw materials, the industrial plugs and sockets market is expected to witness impressive growth in Europe and other regions as well.

Global Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market: Competitive Outlook

Leading manufacturers are continuously employing state-of-the-art production technologies and launching high-end products to gain a stronghold in the global market for industrial plugs and sockets. Some such prominent players vying for a significant share in the industrial plugs and sockets market are Scame Group, Legrand SA, Palazzoli Group, Amphenol Corporation, Mennekes, Marechal Electric Company, Schneider Electric, and Marechal Electric Group.

