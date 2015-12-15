Factory Automation Platform as a Service Market Intelligence Report Includes Dynamics, Products, Application 2018 – 2028

Indepth Read this Factory Automation Platform as a Service Market

Factory Automation Platform as a Service , at its own recently published Market research, gives an understanding of the different facets of the sector. The analysis of the Factory Automation Platform as a Service market defines the data and throws light. Even the supply-side and demand-side styles are monitored to provide a very clear picture of the industry scenario across geographies.

According to the research, the market is anticipated to Attain a price of ~US$XX by the close of 2019 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The parameters that are most likely to boost the rise of the market in the upcoming decade are discussed in the report.

Drivers and Restraints

Amid the intense competition in the manufacturing industry across the world, there is a dire need for systems promoting rapid product development, resource optimization, shorter lead times, and quality lead times. Therefore, the growing emphasis on energy efficiency, minimum cost of production, and resource optimization is translating into the greater uptake of factory automation platform as a service. Moreover, the advancements in the cloud computing technology are fuelling the market.

On the other hand, the operation of factory automation platform as a service requires high technical acumen and thus, the dearth of skilled workforce is inhibiting the growth of the market. Furthermore, the issues related to data security and privacy are challenging the growth of the market. However, the emergence of the concept of Industry 4.0 is opening new avenues for players in the market.

Global Factory Automation Platform as a Service Market: Region-wise Outlook

The regional markets covered in the research report are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific will command a substantial share in the market throughout the forecast period. The increasing investments by private and public organizations for technological advancements in the field of factory automation platform as a service are creating phenomenal growth opportunities for the growth of the region. The establishment of local data centers by large international players is also providing a push to the growth of the region.

Moreover, the availability of cheap and skilled workforce, improving infrastructure and technological capabilities, and favorable government initiatives are augmenting the market in Asia Pacific. Developing countries such as Indonesia, South Korea, and Singapore are sites of high growth in the region owing to the rising adoption of cloud technology. North America is estimated to progress at a noteworthy CAGR during the same span.

Global Factory Automation Platform as a Service Market: Competitive Landscape

The majority of the players in the global factory automation platform as a service market are focusing on the development of new products to attain inorganic growth in the global factory automation platform as a service market. Partnerships and acquisitions are also among the commonly adopted strategies by prominent players to boost their offerings in the market. Some of the prominent players in the market are Schneider Electric SE, General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Microsoft, Hitachi Data Systems Corporation, and IBM.

