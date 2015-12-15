Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Market Growing at a CAGR %: Analysis of Prevailing Industry Opportunities and Winning Manufacturers
The global Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Key Segments Covered
- Product Type
- Excimer Laser
- Femtosecond Laser
- By Application
- Refractive Surgery
- Cataract Surgery
- Capsulotomy
- Trabeculoplasty
- Diagnostics
- By End-User
- Hospital
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Ophthalmology Clinics
Key Regions/Countries Covered
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- Benelux
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Poland
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Ex. Japan China & South Korea
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of APEJ
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- Southern Africa
- Rest of MEA
Key Companies
- Abbott Medical Optics, Inc
- Alcon Inc. (Novartis AG)
- Bausch & Lomb Incorporated
- NIDEK CO., LTD.
- iVIS Technologies
- ZEISS International
- Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG
- SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH & Co. KG
- LENSAR, LLC.
Each market player encompassed in the Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
