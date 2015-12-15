Laundry Folding Machine Market Volume Analysis, size, share and Key Trends 2016 – 2025

As per a recent report Researching the market, the Laundry Folding Machine market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ by the end of 2029. What’s more, the macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of the market are studied in the market study.

Key Players Operating in the Global Laundry Folding Machine Market

Currently, few local, regional, and international players in the market manufacture laundry folding machines. Hence, the market is consolidated and bargaining power of suppliers is high; intensity of competition is also high among these players. Rapid technological advancements have led to a threat of substitution in the laundry folding machine market. In September 2017, Panasonic Corporation developed a washing machine that folds clean clothes.

Key players operating in the global laundry folding machine market include:

FoldiMate, Inc.

Seven Dreamers Laboratories

Shanghai Jinyi Washing Equipment Manufacturing Co. Ltd

Ramsons Garment Finishing Equipments Pvt. Ltd.

Consolidated Laundry Machinery

Sara Equipments

Panasonic Corporation

C – Mac Services

Sunrise Garment Machinery Pvt. Ltd.

Welco Garment Machinery Pvt. Ltd.

Laundry Folding Machine Market: Research Scope

Laundry Folding Machine Market Segmentation – by Type

Towel Folder Machine

Shirt Folding Machine

Bed Sheet Folding Machine

Laundry Folding Machine Market Segmentation – by End-user

Apparel Manufacturers

Industrial Launderers

Hotels

Hospitals

Other Institution Types

Laundry Folding Machine Market Segmentation – by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



