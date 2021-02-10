Capnography Equipment Market Share, Size 2019- Company Overview, SWOT Analysis, Revenue Analysis, Global Latest Trends, Growth, Demand, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026

Data Bridge Market Research added a report on Global Capnography Equipment Market, 2019-2026′ to its database of market research collaterals consisting of overall market scenario with prevalent and future growth prospects, among other growth strategies used by key players to stay ahead of the game. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the Capnography Equipment report.

The Global Capnography Equipment Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 297.10 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 425.75 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 4.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the development of portable/point-of-care capnography devices, clinical benefits of capnography equipment over pulse oximetry and the evolving guidelines related to the clinical use of capnography.

Market Definition: Global Capnography Equipment Market-Capnograph is the device which is used to measure the Carbon di-oxide present in the patient’s body while exhalation which depicts the graphical representation of CO2 concentration versus time or expired volume of CO2 during the respiration periodical cycle. It is majorly used during Anesthesia and Intensive care.

Market Drivers:

Rising prevalence of respiratory diseases (such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pulmonary embolism, and asthma that require intensive respiratory monitoring) and synergistic effects of obesity, and unhealthy lifestyle, such as smoking, are anticipated to increase.

Development of portable/point-of-care capnography devices

Clinical benefits of capnography equipment over pulse oximetry

The evolving guidelines related to the clinical use of capnography.

Market Restraints:

High cost of capnography equipment is acting as a major restraint for the market.

Lack of skilled professional

Prominent Players Operating In The Market Include:- Nihon Kohden Corporation, Medtronic, Smiths Group plc, and Masimo, Diamedica (UK) Limited, Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Co. Ltd., Edan Instruments Inc., Nonin., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, and Becton, Dickinson and Company, Infinium Medical, Burtons Medical Equipment, Ltd., Zoll Medical, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Schiller, Criticare Technologies, Hill-Rom Holdings, Infinium Medical, Axetris Ag.

This Capnography Equipment Market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Browse 60 Market Data Tables and 220 Figures spread through 320 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Capnography Equipment Market “.

Global Capnography Equipment Market Segmented By Product (Parameter (Multiparameter, Standalone), Portability (Handheld and Conventional), Accessories),

Global Capnography Equipment Market Segmented by Technology (Main stream, Side stream, Micro stream),

Global Capnography Equipment Market Segmented by Application (Cardiac Care, Trauma and Emergency Care, Respiratory Monitoring)

Global Capnography Equipment Market Segmented by end User (Hospitals, ASC’s and Homecare)

Key Developments in the Market: Global Capnography Equipment Market

In June 2017, IntelliVue X3 is launched by Koninklijke Philips N.V in Europe. It is designed for uninterrupted monitoring during in-hospital transport and bedside of critical patients. X3 works like a multi-measurement module and provides a scalable set of measurementswhich includes ECG parameters,in-built carbon dioxide (capnography), and dual invasive pressure,When this device is connected to an IntelliVue bedside monitor. In February 2017, Masimo Corporation launched NomoLine capnography sampling lines, which was made available in more than 40 configurations of airway adapter sets and cannulas which can be used in various clinical scenarios..

In 2012, Oridion has been acquired by Covidien so that there will be expansion of capnography segment, which resulted in the increase in sales of this segment. Also Covidien launched a product named as Capnostream 20p which helps in making the product portfolio stronger.

Global Capnography Equipment Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Capnography Equipment Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Capnography Equipment Market

By Type

Video Endoscopes

Fiberscopes

End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Key Questions Answered in Global Capnography Equipment Market Report:-

What Our Report Offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Primary Respondents:

Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s): Manufacturers, Researchers, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Distributors, Medical and Industrial Professionals.

Manufacturers, Researchers, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Distributors, Medical and Industrial Professionals. Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and National Sales Managers.

We can also customize this report and provide individual chapters or a region-wise breakdown report such as North America, Europe or Asia.

