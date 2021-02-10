Medical Image Management Industry 2020 Global Market Size, Growth, Share, Emerging Demand, Current Trends, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts till 2026

Data Bridge Market Research has recently developed a report on the Global Medical Image Management Industry which presents substantial inputs about the Medical Image Management Market size, trends, dynamics, clinical review, current trends, issues, challenges and profit projection of this business sphere.

The Medical Image Management Market analysis document is a synopsis of the market facts, stats and figures for the forecast period. The report consists of remarkable data, present market trends, size, share, growth, market environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. It classifies the global Medical Image Management Market size with respect to its value & volume by manufacturers, type, application, and region. The report is very helpful for making a correct decision regarding the market and achieving a great success.

Data Bridge Market Research states that the global Medical Image Management Market is projected to reach US$ 5.10 Billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting an impressive CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The company further states that the global market was valued at 2.86 billion in 2018.



Market Definition: Medical image management enables to achieve medical images electronically with the help of image management systems. It helps in gathering, organizing and controlling medical imaging data along with several other information in healthcare systems. Application-independent clinical archives, Vendor neutral archives and Picture archiving & communication system are the key technologies that are used in image management systems.



Market Drivers

• Government initiatives taken for encouraging EMR adoption has projected the market growth

• Increasing adoption of medical image management systems by imaging centers and small hospitals will act as a major market driver



Market Restraints

• High maintenance and implementation cost of these medical imaging solutions is acting as a major restraint for the markets

• Various user interface and usability challenges are also hampering the market growth



The Prominent Players Operation In The Global Medical Image Management Market Are:



• Agfa-Gevaert Group,

• BridgeHead Software Ltd.,

• Carestream Health,

• Distributed Medical AB,

• FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation,

• General Electric Company,

• Hitachi Vantara, INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd.,

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

• Mach7 Technologies Ltd.,

• McKesson Corporation,

• IBM Watson Health,

• Novarad, Sectra AB,

• Siemens Healthcare GmbH,

• Center for Diagnostic Imaging,

• Hologic Inc.,

• Esaote SpA,

• Canon Medical Systems Corporation and Shimadzu Corporation.



The Medical Image Management Market report includes the leading advancements and technological up-gradation that engages the user to inhabit with fine business selections, define their future-based priority growth plans, and to implement the necessary actions. The global Medical Image Management Market report also offers a detailed summary of key players and their manufacturing procedure with statistical data and profound analysis of the products, contribution, and revenue.



Global Medical Image Management Market Detailed Segmentation:-



Global Medical Image Management Market Segmented By Product (Picture archiving & communication system, Vendor neutral archives, Application-independent Clinical archive, Enterprise Viewers/Universal Viewers)



Global Medical Image Management Market Segmented End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic imaging centers, Others)



Global Medical Image Management Market by Countries- U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil and Rest of South America as part of South America.



This Medical Image Management Market report contains all aspects that are directly or indirectly related to the multiple areas of the global market. Our experts have carefully collated the global Medical Image Management Market data and estimated the change in the forecast period. This information in the report helps customers make accurate decisions about market activity Medical Image Management Market based on forecasting trends. This report also discusses current or future policy research or regulations that must be initiated by management and market strategies.



Browse in-depth TOC on “Medical Image Management Market“

50 – Tables

250 – No of Figures

150 – Pages



Key Developments in the Market:

• In October, 2018, Fujifilm launched FUJINON CF-ZA-1S series lens, which are ideal for measurement on production lines and effective product inspection requiring high precision.

• In May, 2018, BridgeHead Software announced a partnership Insignia Medical Systems to offer its application retirement solution and data migration to prospective and existing Insignia customers.



Research objectives

• To perceive the most influencing pivoting and hindering forces in the Medical Image Management Market and its footprint in the international market.

• Learn about the market policies that are being endorsed by ruling respective organizations.

• To gain a perceptive survey of the market and have an extensive interpretation of the Medical Image Management Market and its materialistic landscape.

• To understand the structure of Medical Image Management market by identifying its various sub segments.

• Focuses on the key global Medical Image Management players, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

• To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

• To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

• To project the consumption of Medical Image Management submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

• To analyze the Medical Image Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.



Detailed TOC of Global Medical Image Management Market Research Report 2019: Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Market Overview

4 Executive Summaries

5 Premium Insights

6 Regulatory Procedure

7 Global Medical Image Management Market, By Type

8 Global Medical Image Management Market, by disease type

9 Global Medical Image Management Market, By Deployment

10 Global Medical Image Management Market, By End User

11 Global Medical Image Management Market, By Distribution Channel

12 Global Medical Image Management Market, By Geography

13 Global Medical Image Management Market, Company Landscape

14 Company Profile

Continued…!!!



