Hypodermic Needles Market-Global Industry Size, Trends, Growth, Demand, Revenue, Insights and Forecast Research Report 2027

Hypodermic Needles Market report gives key measurements available status of the Manufacturers and is a significant wellspring of direction and bearing for organizations and people inspired by the Industry. This report presents an in-depth analysis of the Hypodermic Needles market size, growth, share, segments, manufacturers, and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

This Rise in Market Value Can Be attributed to the Growing Prevalence of Various long-Term Chronic Diseases Resulting in Rising Demand for Therapies for These Patients. Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled “Global Hypodermic Needles Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.” According to the report, the Global Hypodermic Needles Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 4917.26 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Definition: Hypodermic needles are hollow needles attached to syringe for their working designed to extract or inject substances such as different fluids in the patient. One of the most common applications of these needles is in the delivery of drugs. These needles directly enter the blood stream by inserting into the skin. These needles consist of a very minute opening at one end to extract or deposit fluids in the body.

Market Drivers

Increasing volume of consumption associated with the drugs and vaccines designed for delivery by injecting; this factor is expected to propel the market growth

Growing volume of injuries associated with needle-sticks is expected to enhance the adoption rate of advanced needles

Significant rise in injection-based therapies and therapeutic systems; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

High volume of programs and initiatives undertaken by the government to spread awareness regarding these needles

Market Restraints

Availability of various alternate methods for delivery of drugs; this factor is expected to act as a restraint for the market growth

Lack of information/knowledge regarding these needles from the various developing regions of the world; this factor is expected to hinder the market growth

Large costs associated with the safety variant of hypodermic needles is expected to hamper the growth of the market

Prominent Players Operating In The Market Include:- Terumo Corporation; Cardinal Health; BD; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Connecticut Hypodermics Inc; EXELINT International, Co.; Retractable Technologies, Inc.; Smiths Medical, Inc.; Medline Industries, Inc.; Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd; Hitech Syringes; NIPRO Medical Corporation; Vita Needle Company; Vygon SA; MW Industries, Inc. (MWI); NeedleTech Products, Inc.; Iscon Surgicals Ltd.; McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc. among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Boston, Massachusetts, United States announced that they had organized a “Needle Take Back Day” along with a number of health centers throughout the city. The citywide initiative will involve collection of used needles from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. helping resolve the issue of proper disposal of these needles. The city also informed that they will conduct an awareness program regarding the usage of needles and their handling

In July 2017, Cardinal Health announced that they had completed the acquisition of Medtronic’s ‘Nutritional Insufficiency’, ‘Patient-Care’ and ‘Deep Vein Thrombosis’ business operations for approximately USD 6.1 billion. This deal is highly complementary business acquisition helping Cardinal Health provide a significantly large volume of product offerings along with expertise of the medical brands acquired under this deal

This Hypodermic Needles Market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Key Questions Answered in Global Hypodermic Needles Market Report:-

What Our Report Offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mappin+g the latest technological advancements

Global Hypodermic Needles Market Scope and Market Size

Hypodermic Needles market is segmented on the basis of composition, type and application. Each individual segment’s growth is analysed and these insights are subsequently considered before providing you with the market overview which can help you in understanding and identification of your core applications in the broad market.

On the basis of composition, Hypodermic Needles market has been segmented into organic and inorganic. Organic has been sub-segmented into lakes, toners and true pigments. Inorganic have been sub-segmented as titanium dioxide, iron oxide, chromium dioxide, zinc oxide, mica, ultramarines and others.

Based on type, Hypodermic Needles market has been segmented into special effect pigments, surface treated pigments, nano pigments and natural colorants. Special effect pigments have been sub-segmented into pearlescent pigments and metallic pigments. Pearlescent pigments further consist of organic pearls, inorganic pearls, silver pearls, colored interference pearls. Surface treated pigments have been categorized as methicone & dimethicone treated pigments, alkyl silane treated pigments, organo titranate treated pigments and cross polymer treated pigments. Nano pigments have been sub-segmented into titanium dioxide, zinc oxide and carbon black. Natural colorants further consist of alkanet root, henna and phycobiliproteins.

Primary Respondents:

Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s): Manufacturers, Researchers, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Distributors, Medical and Industrial Professionals.

Manufacturers, Researchers, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Distributors, Medical and Industrial Professionals. Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and National Sales Managers.

