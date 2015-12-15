Mancozeb Market to Make Great Impact In Near Future by 2018 – 2028

Indepth Read this Mancozeb Market

Mancozeb , at its own recently published Market research, gives an understanding of the different facets of the sector. The analysis of the Mancozeb market defines the data and throws light. Even the supply-side and demand-side styles are monitored to provide a very clear picture of the industry scenario across geographies.

According to the research, the market is anticipated to Attain a price of ~US$XX by the close of 2019 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The parameters that are most likely to boost the rise of the market in the upcoming decade are discussed in the report.

Drivers and Restraints

The key factor driving the global demand for mancozeb is the vast rise in demand for food products to sustain the mounting global population. The need to be able to fulfill these significantly rising food demands has compelled governments to focus on implementing ways to avoid food spoilage and wastage. Management of fungi, which can grow on a wide range of substrates destroying vast food resources in a short time span, requires proper attention to avoid food spoilage and financial losses to farmers. It is owing to the rising focus on this aspects that mancozeb-based fungicides, known to be effective on a variety of crops, are also observing increased demand globally.

However, the mancozeb market’s growth prospects could be hindered due to an increased trend of substituting synthetic fungicides with biofungicides, owing to the seemingly negative impacts of on the health of living organisms consuming food products with traces of the former and on the environment. The rising popularity of organic farming is also a key restraint expected to deal a blow to the overall growth prospects of synthetic fungicides of the likes of mancozeb. Environmental regulations in developed countries also require the limited usage of synthetic fungicides and could hamper the growth prospects of the mancozeb market to a certain extent.

Global Mancozeb Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

The mancozeb market is expected to gain excellent opportunities in emerging economies across regions such as South Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to retain its dominance in the market, owing to large-scale production facilities across China and India. The market for mancozeb in Europe, amongst one of the leading demand drivers of the global market, is expected to exhibit growth at a modest pace owing to stringent environmental regulation.

The global mancozeb market is characterized by a high level of consolidation. Over the past few years, the numbers of mergers and acquisitions activities have significantly increased in the market, further intensifying the level of consolidation. This has created high entry barriers for new players. Some of the key players operating in the market are Dow AgroSciences, Heibei Shuangi Chemical Co., Ltd, Nantong DAS Chemical Co., Ltd., Bayer, Hebei Shuangji Chemical, and Ningbo Generic Chemical Co., Ltd.

