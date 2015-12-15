Janitorial Cleaning Equipment and Supplies Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2016 – 2025

As per a recent report Researching the market, the Janitorial Cleaning Equipment and Supplies market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ by the end of 2029. What’s more, the macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of the market are studied in the market study.

Global Janitorial Cleaning Equipment and Supplies Market – Segmentation

In terms of product type, the global janitorial cleaning equipment and supplies market can be divided into:

Janitorial Equipment Vacuum Cleaners Air Blowers/Carpet Dryers Pressure Washers Carpet Extractors Others (Restoration Equipment, Steam Cleaning Equipment, etc.)

Cleaning Carts & Tools Cleaning Carts and Caddies Bottles, Sprayers, Hoses, and Buckets Scrubbers, Sponges, and Wipers Others (Window Cleaning Supplies, Dusters, etc.)

Floor Care Supplies Floor Care Chemicals Brooms & Dustpans Mops & Mopping Accessories Others (Squeegees, Floor Scrapers, etc.)

Janitorial Disposables Toilet Paper Dispenser Holders Disposable Gloves Trash Can Liners/Garbage Bags Others (Hand Cleaning, Sanitizing Wipes, etc.)



Based on mode of operation, the global janitorial cleaning equipment and supplies market can be classified into:

Manual

Semi-automatic

Automatic

On the basis of application, the global janitorial cleaning equipment and supplies market can be segregated into:

Residential

Commercial Office Buildings Recreational Spaces Hospitals Educational Institutions Others (Industrial Buildings, Factories, etc.)



In terms of distribution channel, the global janitorial cleaning equipment and supplies market can be categorized into:

Online Company-owned Portals E-commerce Sites



Offline Supermarket & Hypermarkets Specialized Stores Other Independent Stores



The report on the global janitorial cleaning equipment and supplies market is a compilation of quantitative and qualitative assessment by top industry analysts, and inputs from industry participants and industry experts across the value chain. The report provides detailed analysis of parent market trends, governing factors, and macroeconomic indicators, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on market segments and regions.

