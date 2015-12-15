Soldering Stations and Accessories Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2016 – 2025

As per a recent report Researching the market, the Soldering Stations and Accessories market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ by the end of 2029. What’s more, the macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of the market are studied in the market study.

The report throws light on the raw material Suppliers, vendors, manufacturers, and market consumers in the value chain of this sector that is Soldering Stations and Accessories . What’s more, the scenarios of regions and its impact on the Soldering Stations and Accessories market are discussed in the accounts.

Key Players Operating in Global Soldering Stations and Accessories Market

Numerous local, regional, and international players operate in the market who manufacture soldering stations and accessories. Therefore, the soldering stations and accessories market is quite fragmented. Thus, the intensity of competition is high among these players. Furthermore, rapid technological advancements have led to a threat of substitution in the soldering stations and accessories market. Key players operating in the global soldering stations and accessories market include:

Jameco Electronics

Weller Tools GmbH

Metcal

Kurtz Holding GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs KG (Ersa)

XYtronic-USA.com

Noel

Vineet Electric Company

Zaphael Technologies

Sorny Roong Industrial Co.,Ltd.

Bright Technologies

PACE, Inc.

Soldering Stations and Accessories Market: Research Scope

Soldering Stations and Accessories Market Segmentation – by Product Type

Solder reel holders

Soldering guns

Soldering Iron

Wire Cutter

Solder sucker

Solder wick

Tweezers

USB Microscope

Wet Sponge

Soldering Stand

Safety Glasses

Others

Soldering Stations and Accessories Market Segmentation – by Application

Electronic equipment

Cellular phones

Satellite navigation systems

Electronic consumer goods

Automotive dashboards

Medical equipment

Computer peripherals

Orthodontics

Soldering Stations and Accessories Market Segmentation – by Distribution Channel

Direct Sales (OEM)

Indirect Sales Distributor Wholesaler

Online Retail

Contact Soldering Stations

Digital and analogue soldering stations

Induction soldering stations

Non-contact soldering stations

Soldering Stations and Accessories Market Segmentation – by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

