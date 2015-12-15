Laser Measuring Instrument Market Growth opportunities, Trends, Industry Analysis, and Forecast to 2017 – 2028
As per a recent report Researching the market, the Laser Measuring Instrument market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ by the end of 2029. What’s more, the macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of the market are studied in the market study.
The report throws light on the raw material Suppliers, vendors, manufacturers, and market consumers in the value chain of this sector that is Laser Measuring Instrument . What’s more, the scenarios of regions and its impact on the Laser Measuring Instrument market are discussed in the accounts.
Key Players Operating in Global Market
The global laser measuring Instrument market is highly concentrated with the top manufacturers accounting for approximately 35% to 40% share. Key players operating in the global laser measuring instrument market include:
- Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
- PCE Instruments
- Robert Bosch Tool Corporation
- Leica Camera AG
- KEYENCE Corporation
- DEWALT.
- SUAOKI
- TACKLIFE
- Shenzhen Globalebuy CO., LTD.
- Hilti Corporation
- Johnson Level & Tool Mfg. Co., Inc.
Key Developments
In June 2018, Robert Bosch Tool Corporation announced GLM400C connected laser measuring instrument, which is the new Bosch BLAZE Outdoor measuring instrument, is available with the camera and viewfinder. It has some unique features such as default real-time measuring, indirect measuring functions for areas, length, and volume along with a display guide.
Global Laser Measuring Instrument Market – Research Scope
The global Laser Measuring Instrument Market can be segmented based on:
- Measurement
- Operation
- Distribution channel
- Application
- Industry
- Region
Global Laser Measuring Instrument Market, by Measurement
Based on measurement, the global laser measuring Instrument Market can be divided into:
- Under 100 Feet Distance
- 100-199 Feet Distance
- 200-299 Feet Distance
- 300-399 Feet Distance
- 600-699 Feet Distance
- 800-899 Feet Distance
- Others
Global Laser Measuring Instrument Market, by Operation
In term of operation, the global laser measuring instrument market can be classified into:
- Indoor
- Outdoor
Global Laser Measuring Instrument Market, by Distribution Channel
In terms of distribution channel, the global Laser measuring instrument market can be classified into:
- Direct Sale (OEM)
- Indirect Sales
Global Laser Measuring Instrument Market, by Application
Based on application, the global laser measuring instrument market can be categorized into:
- Professional
- Commercial
- Industrial
Global Laser Measuring Instrument Market, by Industry
In terms of industry, the global laser measuring instrument market can be divided into:
- Automotive
- Chemical Processing
- Construction
- Defense & Aerospace
- Electronic
- Mining
- Medical/Research
- Oil & Gas
- Consumer goods
- Others
Global Laser Measuring Instrument Market, by Region
Based on region, the global Laser Measuring Instrument Market can be split into:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Sweden
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
