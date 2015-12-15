Flavor Concentrates Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2017 – 2028

As per a recent report Researching the market, the Flavor Concentrates market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ by the end of 2029. What’s more, the macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of the market are studied in the market study.

Market: Segmentation:

The global flavor concentrates market is segmented on the basis of source, product type, forms, nature, application, and distribution channel.

On the basis of Source, the global flavor concentrates market has been segmented as –

Fruits

Vegetables

Species

Grains

Others (tobacco, plants, minerals)

On the basis of product type, the global flavor concentrates market has been segmented as –

Natural flavors concentrates

Synthetic flavors concentrates

On the basis of form, the global flavor concentrates market has been segmented as –

Liquid

Powder

On the basis of nature, the global flavor concentrates market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of application, the global Flavor concentrates market has been segmented as –

Dairy

Bakery

Confectionery

Snack

Beverages

Other applications

On the basis of distribution channel, the global flavor concentrates market has been segmented as –

Online store-based retailing

Store-based retailing Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience stores Grocery stores



Flavor Concentrates Market: Regional Analysis

The global flavor concentrates market is majorly divided into seven regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Middle East & Africa, and Oceania. Among all these regions, the Asian countries has the largest market share in the flavor concentrate market as compare to the other regions. It is because of the high consumption of flavored confectionery, drinks, dairy, and bakery products in the region. Also, other regions such as North America, Latin America, and Europe are expected to show a high growth rate in the flavor concentrate market in the forecast period, due to growing demand for authentic & exotic food flavor concentrates from the people in the mentioned regions.

Flavor Concentrates Market: Key Participants

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Kerry Group PLC

Symrise AG

Frutarom Industries Ltd

Koninklijke DSM NV

Givaudan SA

Firmenich SA

Corbion NV

Takasago International Corporation

Sensient Technologies Corporation

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

FMC Corporation

NATCOL aisbl

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the flavor concentrates market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as source, product type, forms, nature, application, and distribution channel.

