Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Rapid Growth at Deep Value Price | Key Players: NXGN Management, LLC, Experian Information Solutions, Epic Systems Corporation, McKesson

The Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) market is expected to grow globally with an estimated CAGR of 12.5% to reach USD 95.79 billion by 2028. Regulatory mandates for the adoption of electronic health records (EHR) and electronic medical records (EMR) coupled with strong government initiatives, cases of revenue billing errors, demand for cloud based solutions and the decrease in reimbursements in the healthcare industry are some of the main market drivers of this market.

Top key vendors:Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market

Market Analysis by Players: This report includes following top vendors in terms of company basic information, product category, sales (volume), revenue (Million USD), price and gross margin (%).The major players in revenue cycle management (RCM) market are Allscripts Inc., Cerner Corporation, Change Healthcare, NXGN Management, LLC, Experian Information Solutions, Epic Systems Corporation, McKesson Corporation, CareCloud Corporation

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) market by types, applications, players and regions. This report also displays production, Consumption, revenue, Gross margin, Cost, Gross, market share, CAGR, and Market influencing factors of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) in USA, EU, China, India, Japan and other regions

The Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market is segmented based on Product

Software

Services

The Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market is segmented based on Type

Integrated

Standalone

The Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market is segmented based on Delivery Mode

On-premise

Web based

Cloud based

The Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market is segmented based on Function

Claim & Denial

Medical Coding

Insurance Verification

The Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market t is segmented based on End Use

Physician Offices

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

A numerical graphical report has been presented in chapter format. In this, the introductory chapter provides a general point of view of the Global Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) market. The next chapter offers an extensive view of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), with an in-depth focus on the key regional markets. Sub-sectors such as technology and product expansion, key progress trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regional and national development status.

