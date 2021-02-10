Body Contouring Devices and Procedures Market Rapid Growth at Deep Value Price | Key Players: Alma Lasers, Syneron Medical, Ltd., ALLERGAN, Bausch Health, Lumenis

The body contouring devices and procedures market is expected to grow globally with an estimated CAGR of 14% to reach USD 6.76billion by 2028. The market is majorly driven by rising cases of obesity across the globe due to unhealthy lifestyle, improved safety and efficacy of these techniques resulting in increased life expectancy and initiatives, such as M&A and partnerships, undertaken by major companies for product research and distribution. The aging of baby boomers and the introduction of quality products by market participants are other drivers of the market.

Key Market Competitors: body contouring devices and procedures market

The major players in body contouring devices and procedures market are Cynosure Inc., Alma Lasers, Syneron Medical, Ltd., ALLERGAN, Bausch Health, Lumenis, Merz Pharma, Palomar Medical Technologies Inc., ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc., CANDELA CORPORATION, Fotona, Misonix, SANUWAVE Health, Inc, Dynatronics Corporation, Solta Medical, Medicis Pharmaceutical, ERCHONIA CORPORATION, and ILOODA Co., Ltd.

The body contouring devices and procedures market research report also details the information about the global market status, competition landscape, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. While developing this body contouring devices and procedures market report competitive analysis has been done for the major players in the market, which supports businesses, take better moves for enhancing their product and sales. The body contouring devices and procedures market is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2028. It comes with several charts, graphs, and graphics to make it an interesting read.

This report studies the Body Contouring Devices and Procedures market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Body Contouring Devices and Procedures market by product type and applications/end industries.

Global Body Contouring Devices and Procedures Market Segmentation

The body contouring devices and procedures market is segmented based on Invasiveness

Noninvasive & Minimally Invasive

Invasive

The body contouring devices and procedures market is segmented based on Products

Canister

o Aerostat Filter – float valve shutoff

o Disposable

o Pre-attached connecting tubes

Liners

Infiltration tubing

Aspiration tubing

The body contouring devices and procedures market is segmented based on Device Type

Laser assisted lipolysis

Suction Massage Thermal Devices

Radio frequency assisted liposuction

Cryolipolysis Energy Devices

Ultrasound assisted liposuction

The body contouring devices and procedures market is segmented based on Procedure Type

Nonsurgical Skin Resurfacing

o Dermabrasion

o Laser resurfacing

o Chemical Peel

o Light resurfacing

Nonsurgical Skin Tightening

o Laser assisted

o Radiofrequency assisted

o Thermal assisted

o Ultrasound assisted

o Infrared assisted

o Light assisted

Cellulite Treatment

o Tissue mobilization

o Suction

o Infrared light

o Bipolar radio frequency

Liposuction

o Cryo liposuction

o Bipolar radio frequency

o Radiofrequency liposuction

o Ultrasound liposuction

Injectable Body Contouring Devices

o Lap band

o Realize band

o Gastric bands

The body contouring devices and procedures market is segmented based on Types of Surgery

Breast lift (mastopexy)

Arm lift (brachioplasty)

Face lift

Thigh lift

Buttock lift

Tummy tuck

Lower body lift

The Market is segmented based on End Use

Hospitals

Clinics

Spa Centres

Table of Contents: Global Body Contouring Devices and Procedures Market

Executive Summary Scope/opportunities of the Report Research Methodology Market Landscape Pipeline Analysis Market Sizing Porter’s Five Forces Analysis body contouring devices and procedures market Segmentation Customer Landscape Regional Landscape Business Decision Framework Drivers And Challenges body contouring devices and procedures market Key Trends Players Landscape Players Analysis……Continue

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders- body contouring devices and procedures market

Body Contouring Devices and Procedures Manufacturers

Body Contouring Devices and Procedures Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Body Contouring Devices and Procedures Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

