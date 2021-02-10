Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Market Rapid Growth at Deep Value Price | Key Players: Albert David Ltd., Baxter, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Sichuan KELUN PHARMACEUTICAL Co., Ltd

The ever-increasing rate of surgery and hospitalization is considered a major factor that has paved the way for the Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) market to secure promising growth paths. Moreover, as the demand for safer, faster and more effective drug administration methods in patients undergoing surgery increases, the demand for Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) formulations has been exploited worldwide. As consumer acceptance of single-dose vaccines and drugs for central nervous system disorders, diabetes and oncology increases, the demand for mass parenteral preparations is expected to increase.

The large volume parenteral (LVP) market is expected to grow globally with an estimated CAGR of 7.6% to reach USD 157.13 million by 2028. The market is majorly driven by rising number of surgeries, faster method for administering drugs and growing preference for single-dose administration of vaccines and drugs to treat chronic diseases.

Key Market Competitors: Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Market

The major players in large volume parenteral (LVP) market are Fresenius Kabi, Albert David Ltd., Baxter, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Sichuan KELUN PHARMACEUTICAL Co., Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, BML Parenteral Drugs, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Kelun Pharmaceutical, Cook

This large volume parenteral (LVP) market report provides extensive qualitative insight into the markets and key aspects of the current market. The large volume parenteral (LVP) market report contains a broad view of the market’s growth prospects, based on volume and revenue between 2016 and 2028, with 2018 being considered as the base year. It provides a comprehensive analysis overview of the key factors that are expected to draw attention to the future growth prospects of the large volume parenteral (LVP) market, including drivers, challenges, and growth opportunities.

Global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Market Segmentation

The Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Market is segmented based on Volume

100 ml

250 ml

500 ml

1000 ml

2000 ml

The Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Market is segmented based on Application

Therapeutic Injections

Fluid Balance Injections

Nutritious Injections

The Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Market is segmented based on Route of Administration

Intravenous

Intramuscular

Subcutaneous

Others

The Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Market is segmented based on End Use

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care

Major Highlights of TOC: Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Market

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

The Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Market Research report covers the following points

The Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Market examination that supports in collecting the fundamental data about the market.

In this report, variables are gathered from substantial sources and are verified by the business specialists.

The Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Market division is done based on the applications, end-client ventures, and different market dynamics.

The study helps in understanding the key item sections and their future scope

The Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Market report provides a presumption surveyed based on how the market is predicted to grow

