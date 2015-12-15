Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market Size, Share & Demand By Key Players, Investment Opportunities, Top Regions, Growth & Forecast By 2018 to 2027

FMR’s report on Global Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Economy

In a Recent company intelligence research, FMR introduces the nitty-gritty of this worldwide Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers marketplace contemplating 2014-2018 since the historical era and 2018 to 2027 since the specified period. The company report highlights trends, restraints, opportunities and the drivers . All of the market shares connected with the sections in addition to the industry are expressed concerning quantity and value.

As per the report, the Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2018 to 2027 and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market are highlighted in the report.

Dinp Non-phthalate Plasticizer Is Expected to Gain Traction in the Market

The increase in the permissible limits of DINP by REACH in flooring products will help in strengthening the demand of phthalate plasticizers in the flooring industry. DINP remained the preferred choice because of its low costs, low toxicity and high functional efficiencies in comparison to other phthalate plasticizers.

Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market Remain Competitive

Tier 1 companies in the vinyl flooring plasticizers are fiercely competing for gaining higher shares by expanding their product portfolio. Global players like BASF, ExxonMobil and Evonik strategized on creating non-phthalate plasticizers and bolstering their sales in the emerging markets with the help of joint ventures and acquisitions of small and medium enterprises in these regions. On the other hand, regional players like Nan Ya Plastics, Shandong Qilu, LG Chem and others are focused on increasing their production capacities in order to fulfill the rising demand of vinyl flooring plasticizers in the emerging markets owing to the rising commercial sector in these regions. However, stringent regulations on the use of phthalates along with the rising demand of linoleum and hardwood flooring will hinder the growth of vinyl flooring plasticizers in the future. More than 60% of these companies rely on backward integration. The companies listed above are the major manufacturers of linear alcohols, which is an essential raw material used in making vinyl flooring plasticizers to strengthen their supply chain and reduce the overall product cost.

