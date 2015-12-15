Clostridium Vaccine Market Research Study for Forecast Period2017 – 2025

The study on the Clostridium Vaccine Market Research delivers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like drivers, the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic facets which can be predicted to shape the increase of the Clostridium Vaccine Market through the forecast period (2019-2029).

notable developments are paving the way for the same. The competitive landscape is also duly impacted by these developments. A deep dive can be had in an upcoming report by Transparency Market Research.

2017: Pfizer led phase II trial of clostridium difficile vaccine – PF 06425090 – to ensure safety, efficacy, tolerability and immunogenicity in adults considered healthy, falling in the age group of 65 to 85. The phase III happened in 2017 in which a large number of 16000 participants joined.

2016: Valneva SE completed phase II for VLA84, a prophylactic vaccine developed to prevent infections of C. Difficile.

This shows how players are focused at improving Research and Development), leading the way forward. This is particularly significant for nations as of now there are not any alternative therapies available, except the antibiotics. In serious cases, it might be surgery called fecal microbiota transplant.

The global clostridium vaccine market is highly consolidated. And, key players in the global clostridium market are Valneva SE and Pfizer, Inc. Other players include Sanofi-Aventis, Merck & Co., Eli Lilly and Company, and Boehringer Ingelheim.

Global Clostridium Vaccine Market: Key trends and driver

The global clostridium vaccine market is being driven on to a high growth trajectory, owing to a number of trends and drivers. Some of the focal ones are spelled out below.

C. Difficile is infections are seeing a rise in incidence. And, that is not all. Recurrence in infection is also noted. Besides, resistance to antibiotics is further compounding the situation further. As available treatment options fall short on a number of counts, developing vaccines will ensure a firm grasp on the growing market share. To gauge the scale of the problem, it is essential to know that in 2015, CDC (Centres for Disease Control and Prevention) revealed that in the United States, half a million people suffered from infections of clostridium difficile. Thus, it comes as no surprise that major players are in their testing phase. The idea is to capture the unmet demand for preventive measures.

There is a high incidence of zoonotic diseases noted, particularly in swine. It is a concern owing to a high demand for pork. Other animals include poultry, ovine and caprine. In the United States alone, 6 out of 10 infectious diseases, spread from animals. Besides, 3 out of every 4 in the country are from the set of emerging infectious diseases, contracted from animals. This will also push the market on a high growth treajectory.

Global Clostridium Vaccine Market: Regional Analysis

North America is set to dominate the market landscape owing to a high prevalence of clostridium infections. Besides, there is also a high level of awareness regarding the sane. This makes more and more people seek for preventive measures, promising high growth to the market.

The report is segmented into the following:

By Vaccine

PF-06425090

VLA84

