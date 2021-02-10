Smart Lock Market Rapid Growth at Deep Value Price | Key Players: Spectrum Brands, Salto Systems S.L., Onity, Cansec Systems Ltd.

The full scope of information connected to the Smart Lock Market is gained from different sources and this procured information related to Smart Lock Market t is masterminded, prepared and shown by talented researchers and market specialists utilizing various methodological strategies and tools, for example, SWOT examination, Porter’s Five Forces analysis to create this first-class market research report. The report highlights the requirements, possibilities, difficulties and threats that are necessary to be examined prior to entering in the Smart Lock Market.

The global smart lock market size is estimated at USD 16.34 billion by 2028. It is expected to witness a phenomenal CAGR of 60.5%. Rising adoption of connected home solutions and soaring need to establish connectivity across all electronic devices in users’ houses as a consequence of growing penetration of smart homes are among the key trends escalating Smart Lock Market growth.Some of the key industry participants are ASSA ABLOY, Allegion plc, dormakaba Group, Spectrum Brands, Salto Systems S.L., Onity, Inc., Cansec Systems Ltd., Gantner Electronic GmbH, Master Lock Company LLC, MIWA Lock Co., SAMSUNG, Amadas Industries, SentriLock, LLC and Foshan Junteng.

The global smart lock industry is in its growth stage, and is expected to witness substantial growth in the near future, owing to heavy investment in R&D activities by market players and increased focus of the society towards Internet of Things (IoT). The other factors driving the Smart Lock Market include robust growth in demand for portable security devices, development of smart cities, and rise in security threats. However, high cost of devices, fear of privacy intrusion and loss of smartphones hamper the Smart Lock Market growth. Furthermore, increase in the number of smartphones and growing popularity of smart technology is anticipated to present new opportunities for the Smart Lock Market during the forecast period

Smart Lock helps customers to supervise and improve risks of corporate resistance. The report starts from review of Industry Chain structure, and depicts industry condition, at that point examinations advertise size and figure of Smart Lock side-effect, district and application, analysis, this report presents showcase rivalry circumstance among the sellers and friends profile, also, value investigation and esteem chain highlights are shrouded in this report

Smart Lock Market Segment

Smart Lock Market, by Lock Type:

Deadbolts

Lever Handles

Padlocks

Other Locks (Knob locks, rim/mortise locks and rim cylinders, and rim latch locks)

Smart Lock Market, by Communication Protocol

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

Other Protocols (Zigbee, Z-Wave, Thread, and NFC, among others)

Smart Lock Market, by Vertical

Commercial

Residential

Institution & Government

Industrial

Smart Lock Market Region Coverage – Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

