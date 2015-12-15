Construction Camera (Time Lapse Camera) Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2017 – 2025
Key Players Operating in the Global Construction Camera (Time Lapse Camera) Market
- Brinno Inc.
Brinno Inc. is one of the leading companies designing construction cameras and time lapse photography solutions. The company provides solutions in time lapse cameras, construction cameras, peephole cameras, outdoor security cameras, and smart lock systems. It works on power saving and image processing technologies with deep experience of hardware designing of time lapse camera solutions.
- EarthCam, Inc.
EarthCam, Inc. is a leading company offering webcam technology, content, and video services. The company offers solutions for time lapse series, live streaming series, mobile trailer cam series, and solar and alternative energy solutions. It offers solutions and services to affiliates & tourism, arenas & stadiums, aviation, education, construction, energy, healthcare, and retail industry.
Other players in the global construction camera (time lapse camera) market include OpticVyu, Sensera Systems, TrueLook Construction Cameras, OxBlue Corporation, ECAMSECURE, iBEAM Systems, Inc. and Work Zone Cam, LLC.
Global Construction Camera (Time Lapse Camera) Market: Research Scope
Global Construction Camera (Time Lapse Camera) Market, by Type
- Fixed Camera
- Robotic PTZ Camera
- Indoor Camera
- Solar Power
- Mobile Trailer Camera System
Global Construction Camera (Time Lapse Camera) Market, by Application
- Security and Surveillance
- Time-Lapse Video
- Jobsite Monitoring
Global Construction Camera (Time Lapse Camera) Market Segmentation, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Russia
- Italy
- Spain
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
