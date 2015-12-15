Plastic Bonded Magnet Market : Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017 – 2025

As per a recent report Researching the market, the Plastic Bonded Magnet market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ by the end of 2029. What’s more, the macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of the market are studied in the market study.

The report throws light on the raw material Suppliers, vendors, manufacturers, and market consumers in the value chain of this sector that is Plastic Bonded Magnet . What’s more, the scenarios of regions and its impact on the Plastic Bonded Magnet market are discussed in the accounts.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Market

The global plastic bonded magnet market is highly fragmented, with the presence of large numbers of global and regional players in the market. Leading players strive to achieve higher market share through forward integration and development of new products for end-use applications.

Key manufacturers operating in the global plastic bonded magnet include:

IMA – Magnets Factory

MS-Schramberg

Bunting Europe

BOMATEC

MATE CO., LTD

Goudsmit Magnetics

Evitron

ThyssenKrupp Magnettechnik

Magnet e Motion

ABC MAGNET s.r.o.

Eclipse Magnetics

IBS Magnet

GMB Deutsche Magnetwerke GmbH

Global Plastic Bonded Magnet Market: Research Scope

Global Plastic Bonded Magnet Market, by Production Process

Injection Molding

Compression Bonding

Extrusion

Calendering

Others

Global Plastic Bonded Magnet Market, by Application

Automotive

Electricals & Electronics

Health Care

Others (Communication Technology, Robotics, Home Appliances, Health Care, Food Packaging, Electronics & Electrical Industries, etc.)

Global Plastic Bonded Magnet Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

