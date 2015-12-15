Rice Flour Market Registering a Strong Growth by 2030

The global Rice Flour market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Rice Flour market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Rice Flour market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Rice Flour market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Rice Flour market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Some of the major companies operating in the Global Rice flour market are Associated British Foods PLC, Ebro Foods, S.A., Ingredion Incorporated, Archer-Daniels Midland Co., Wilmar International Limited, General Mills, Inc., Bunge Ltd., Whitworth Bros. Ltd., The Soufflet Group, Shipton Mill Ltd., KRÖNER-STÄRKE GmbH, Caremoli Group, Belourthe SA, Bressmer & Francke (Gmbh & Co.) KG, and EDME Food Ingredients Limited.

The market has been segmented as below:

Global rice flour market – By source

White rice

Brown rice

Global rice flour market – By type

Long grain

Medium & short grain

Pregelatinized

Global rice flour market – By origin

Organic

Conventional

Global rice flour market – By application

Bakery & Confectionary

Breakfast solutions

Baby Food

Others

Global rice flour market – By region

Direct

Indirect Modern Trade Formats Departmental Stores Convenience Store E-commerce Other



North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Each market player encompassed in the Rice Flour market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Rice Flour market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

